Under the hood: How technology and innovation are accelerating in F1-News





What does your passion for science and culture focused on constant improvement bring to you?

Ask Andrew Shovlin, Truckside Engineering Director for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. He points out a 10-year advantage in F1 racing. In an exclusive interview, he spoke to Khaleej Times, highlighting some of the hottest topics across the industry and insights into how Mercedes is continually innovating to improve the brand’s performance on the track.

Many would say that it all depends on the skill of the driver who holds the engine and steering wheel, but Shovlin explained in more detail. “You are not trying to build the best chassis or the best engine. You are trying to build the ultimate lap time. And you need to evaluate those factors as one. The most powerful engine If you try to create it, there are probably cooling requirements that make packaging very difficult, resulting in a weak aerodynamic solution. “

The final thing that needs to happen is a compromise. The technical challenge is where to achieve that compromise, how to understand the needs of the two areas, and how to reach the best solution overall. According to Shoblin, the digital world plays an “important” role in this equation.

“Because we can drive next year’s car and power unit in a simulator, here at Blackley’s base, we can drive a circuit like Abu Dhabi and understand how the car works. You can do all that work. Even before creating a single component. The development loops you experience in the virtual world mean that when you actually build a car, you’re likely to get it right, “he said. ..

Asked how the technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution advanced into sports, Shovlin said they were all growth areas and how brands handle big data is important. .. “F1 is very good at collecting data. During the race, it records data from thousands of channels about the car, but using only the people involved extracts the maximum learning from all that information. It is impossible to do. “

“We are very interested in AI, VR and machine learning, which are currently being deployed in racetrack combat,” he explained. “Currently, there are many systems that utilize machine learning, and over time, machine learning will become a larger area of ​​growth. Optimize the time required to develop a car and test it on a truck. There is always pressure: This is under pressure during a period of constant decline. AI has proven to be very useful as a means of creating. Maximizing the diminishing time resources we have. I will use it to the limit. “

“There are so many areas of innovation in our sport,” he added. “Teams need to identify new technologies that need to be at the forefront, quickly understand and adopt them within the team. This is a source of competitive advantage and is important in the battle of the championship. It will be a differentiating factor. “

Moreover, the world of simulation is becoming a larger area of ​​innovation. Vehicle dynamics simulation, computational fluid dynamics, and finite element analysis are all growing and expanding areas of technology. The new power unit was also an engineering challenge as it was the first energy challenge in F1. Fuel has a finite amount of energy, and the team that makes the most of that energy wins the race.

Shovlin also said that fuel efficiency became a major part of the industry when fuel flow meters were introduced in 2014 and fuel flow rates for all teams were limited to 100 kg per hour. “At that point, we weighed 100 kg per race, so the challenge for all of us was to get the most out of that limited amount of fuel. Fuel efficiency suddenly goes straight down. It’s now a function of speed that can be done. “

Given that all engines have access to the same fuel flow, the more powerful the engine, the more powerful the engine will be to get the most performance out of the fuel. “That is, they turn more fuel potential into a drive,” Shoblin explained. “It has become an important issue for our sport. It is now a simple fact that the most powerful F1 engines are the most efficient. The profits gained from F1 can also be applied to road cars.”

Shoblin also explained that Mercedes culture is one of constantly improving, looking for opportunities and working together to solve problems. “Toto Wolff often says that we have a culture that is not blamed. It’s easier to say than creating it, but we’ve always been very focused on the process. If there is a problem, it’s in the process and the person; fix the process. That was also the key to our success. “

More recently, he said, Mercedes is more focused on investing in talent. “We have brought great young talent to the team. It’s very exciting to meet future engineers. We show them what F1 racing is and understand where they are enjoying their work. This is certainly an important part of the team’s recent success over the last three to four years. We are looking to build a future-proof, improveable and growing organization. “

