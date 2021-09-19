Main Reasons for Destiny2s Trial Perfect Pool Experiments Don’t Work





Destiny 2 players are discussing Bungie’s controversial changes to Matchmaking in the Trials of Osiris this weekend. The new rule is that when a weekend is perfect, the game will play against other perfect players that weekend. You enter a completely different pool.

This does two main things that Bungie considers positive.

It wipes out the regular pool, so as the weekend progresses, less good players can have a better time, go further with cards, or perfect themselves. It holds more levels of challenge for higher skill players and keeps the trial as a skill-based activity in the endgame. Staying in perfection, at least after the first perfection, means something, given the more difficult pools.

However, this divides the player base in terms of opinion, many high-skilled players do not enjoy the additional burden, and many low-skilled players consider it great. Still, as Bungie continues to experiment with this new matchmaking trial era, I think this idea will eventually be killed for one main reason.

Destiny 2 has been aimed at freeing itself up for the past few years. For a while, it’s a cross-save, allowing players to fly between platforms. Then it was a game that I could play for free to attract more people. And there’s cross-play this season. This means you can play with your friends on other platforms. Easy to play with others, no matter where they are, is the core belief of the game.

problem? The idea of ​​a perfect pool is like shattering it from a trial point of view.

The main problem I’m seeing here is that perfection essentially poisons your card for the rest of the weekend. That’s why I keep watching people complain about encountering situations where they’ve become perfect, but now they’re dragging them into a higher skill pool so they’re not perfect yet. I don’t want to play with other friends, and their games will often be much more difficult, if not impossible.

It’s not perfect this weekend yet, but it’s easy to see how you’ll encounter this situation. Last week I was perfect playing with some talented readers, but then partying with them, playing trials and dragging them into the perfect pool, aggressive to my clan friends It will do harm. So when you look at LFG, you’re told that things like the following shouldn’t be perfect yet:

Simply put, this is too disruptive. Players are discouraged from grouping with perfected friends because the difficulty it creates increases dramatically. This is partly about carry, sure, I don’t know why bungee wants to make carry difficult, but that’s what they previously accepted (which is also part of the title requirement), but let’s play You can see this split just by saying that the pool system gets in the way. You are creating a situation where it is better for someone to line up alone in a regular pool than to play with friends in the perfect pool.

Sure, last week wasn’t perfect. And for me personally, this time I found it easier to pool with less skillful brackets. But basically, I think this breaks the core creed of the trial by splitting the player base in this way and separating the teams for perfect / non-perfect stats. As such, I don’t see this sticking together.

