Genshin Impact Kokomi Banner Release Time Drift Luminous will start soon





The exact release time of the Genshin Impact Kokomi banner was revealed by developer Mihoyo on Tuesday, September 21st, with the release date of the new Genshin Hydro character and all the details of the Drifting Luminescence tie-up event as part of the game. rice field. 2.1 update.

The release time of the Genshin Impact Kokomi banner is 18:00 server time. This is 3 pm (PST) / 6 pm (EST) North American time and 5 pm (BST) for UK and European players. The event begins on September 21st and ends on October 12th at server time 14:59 / 11:59 AM PST / 14:59 EST / 13:59 BST – the new 5-star character “Pearl of Wisdom’ Sangonomiya Kokomi – And as always, they aren’t available in standard Wanderlust Invocation.

Kokomi’s abilities have already been revealed earlier, along with a simple character teaser released by MiHoyo to introduce Kokomi to the story. The banner also includes a significant drop rate boost for the four-star characters Beidou (Electro), Rosaria (Cryo), and Xingqiu (Hydro). Kokomi and everything else can be tried with a fixed lineup at the new character trial event.

Coral Nomiya Kokomi’s Story Quest Drasena Som Norenta Chapter can be unlocked after this time, but the player must be level 40, Archon Quest “Chapter II Act 3: The Eclectic of the Dead” and General Raiden You must have completed both of the story quest “Imperial Trix Umbro Chapter 1 Act”.

Hello Travelers ~ “Spectral Secrets” event will open today so don’t miss it!

For more information on version 2.1, click the image below for an overview. # GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/qKYinaoGT0

— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 19, 2021

Mihoyo, which runs at the same time as the Kokomi event, also runs the regular “Epitome Invocation” event. The event will boost the drop rate of several major weapons, including the event-specific 5-star Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword). ), 4 star weapons The Flute (Sword), Favoriteius Greatsword (Claymore), Dragon’s Bane (Polearm), Favorite Codex (Catalyst), The Stringless (Bow).

The “Spectral Secrets” event is currently open and will run until September 26th, but you must be at level 30 to win the event and complete both the Archon quests “Ritou Escape Plan” and “Floating Spirits – The Investment Begins”. Must be. Rewards-Primogems and useful items.

Many things are always happening at Genshin Impact. That’s why it’s one of the best free games on your PC.

