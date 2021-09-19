What exactly is EAT? Why is it important to Google?





EAT means expertise, reliability and reliability.

EAT is part of Google’s algorithm and is incorporated into Google’s search quality assessment guidelines.

Even Google says EAT is “very important”.

EAT should not be confused with “eating” or the food we eat. I have to admit, but suddenly I wanted a burrito. 🌯

If you’re an SEO expert, you’ve probably heard a lot about EAT in the last few years.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

But what exactly is EAT? Is it a major update, a little tweak, or something in the middle? Do I need to change everything about my SEO strategy? Or can it be safely ignored, like the half-eaten tacos that have been left in the fridge since last weekend?

This guide explains exactly what EAT is, jumps into Google’s search quality assessment guidelines, explains why it’s important, and how to rank your site by providing EAT-style content. increase.

This guide works with other SEO marketers such as Dave Davies, Lily Ray, Kevin Rowe and Roger Montti.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect from this series:

Chapter 2: Google Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines: SEO Beginner’s Guide Chapter 3: How to Use Structured Data to Support EA-Chapter 4: EAT and Link Building: A Guide to Evaluating Leads Chapter 5: Amazing Facts About EA-Chapter 6: Google’s EAT: What’s Exactly What is EAT That Kills 10 of the Biggest Misconceptions?

EAT is one of many guidelines Google uses to determine if content is valuable to readers and if it should be ranked properly.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

EAT was first mentioned in 2014 when Google added this concept to its search quality guidelines.

Google’s search quality evaluators were instructed to pay attention to the following:

Content creator expertise. The author of the content, the content itself, and the credibility of the website. The author of the content, the content itself, and the credibility of the website.

In a nutshell, EAT is a property that indicates the quality of a page and is useful to the user.

Here’s an example from Google that emphasizes the meaning of EAT.

“High EAT news articles need to be created with the professionalism of journalism. They need to present factual and accurate content so that users can better understand the event. High EAT news. Sources typically publish established editing policies and a strong review process. “

Is EAT a ranking factor?

No, EAT isn’t technically a ranking factor, but it can affect the rank of your content.

This is (almost) as confusing as Burger King’s Whopperito, I know.

EAT is a guideline that Google uses to determine which content is of high quality, should be ranked high, and is part of some different aspect of the algorithm. Therefore, this is not a direct ranking factor, but it can indirectly affect your overall search ranking.

It’s important, but as some SEO experts thought, it may not be important.

Google’s Gary Illyes states that all stories about EAT are exaggerated and rarely mentioned internally.

Do not eat. Externally, it is mentioned more infinitely than internally.

–Gary Whale Science / Accounting Illyes (@methode) May 13, 2020

So why is EAT important to SEO?

Have you ever heard the word “content is king”? Or “Do you just create high quality content?”

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Please do not answer. Of course, because you have it. SEO professionals are looking for more content in a repeat.

Despite good intentions, these phrases are eye-opening because they didn’t really tell us anything about why we were creating high quality content.

Other images? Longer format content? Do you have a lot of alternative tags? Better meta? The world may never know.

Currently, Google is giving a bit of insight into what they consider to be high quality content, which can have a huge impact on content marketing and SEO professionals.

The EAT guidelines tell real-life human reviewers who rate hundreds of websites exactly what kind of content Google considers to be high quality.

According to their guidelines, good content looks like this:

Assist users. Created by an expert. It will be posted on a trusted site. You can trust it. Updated regularly.

If possible, the content should be created with a high degree of expertise, but if necessary, it can accept “daily expertise” from people with real-world experience.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Pages that spread hatred can harm users, provide false information, or deceive, and can result in low EAT ratings from search evaluators.

Here is your EAT checklist that includes 7 ways to improve your website’s EAT

Now we know that EAT is related to Google’s algorithm, not to mom’s lasagna. You know why it’s important and why SEO experts are on Twitter about it.

But what does that mean for your site? That means you need to upload your content game.

This is a checklist of 7 steps to make your site credible and credible.

1. Tell the visitor who you are

All three prongs in the EAT guidelines indicate that Google wants to know who creates the content and whether that person / website is a legitimate source of that knowledge.

If you don’t yet have a page or team page about us outlining who your team is and who your content creator is, now is the time.

Author pages are an easy way to establish your team’s expertise, authority, and credibility.

2. Work with experts to create content

Google doesn’t just want good content. It wants content from people who know what they are talking about.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Instead of hiring a ghostwriter to create half-baked content in key, high-click terms, we work with experts in this area to create content that Google trusts.

This can mean interviewing scientists, hiring experts for guest posts, or collaborating with other companies to publish top-notch research.

3. Clarify the purpose of the content

What is the point of your content?

Do you want to inform, explain, persuade, or explain?

Use titles and headings that are very clear about the purpose of the content and use descriptive language.

For example, these posts used the question heading so you can answer all your EAT questions.

Do not create long, winding content. Understand the point straight and cover the topic as clearly (and thoroughly) as possible.

4. Update the content regularly

We create an incredible amount of data every day.

By 2025, we plan to generate an average of 436 billion GB of data each day. This means that the content will soon become obsolete.

Tools will be updated, the site will go offline, people will take on new roles, Google will update the algorithm … again.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

In my experience, the average lifespan of online content is about two years, depending on the topic and industry.

Keep your content accurate and up-to-date by including content updates in your SEO strategy.

We update statistics, best practices, and check for broken links every few years, especially for top content.

5. Links to high quality sources

If you want to be seen as an expert, you need to rely on the actual data.

Link to official sources, research, and research treatises to support your claim and show that you know what you are talking about.

Use a trusted source such as NCBI or JSTOR to find a survey to back up your statements.

You can also link to tweets, treatises, and reports created by industry experts. For example, in this article about EAT, I mentioned a comment from Google’s Gary IIlyes. GaryIIlyes may (probably) be considered a Google expert.

6. Consider multiple perspectives

To be credible, your content should look at the problem from multiple angles and see how each angle contributes to the overall conversation.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

For example, if your content is about the best type of ice cream to eat, one type of ice cream may not be the best for everyone.

Some people may like ice cream made from locally grown eggs, such as this “unfried chicken ice cream bucket”. And others may have a hard time choosing between ice cream and cocktails, so they will opt for the Odd Fellows Ice Cream Boozy Capsule collection. Or barbecue-flavored ice cream.

The possibilities are endless. However, the goal is to explain different perspectives on the topic, establish trust with the viewer, and make them look like an expert.

7. Pay attention to online reputation

Your online reputation can affect the credibility of your site and content.

Protect your brand’s reputation by keeping an eye on negative press and responding quickly to negative reviews.

Claim all social profiles for your brand name (so that no one else tries to scoop them up!) And encourage your customers to leave positive reviews about your brand.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

If that doesn’t make sense for your business, you don’t have to be crazy trying to build a large brand, but make sure your good name isn’t tainted.

🍩 Eat donuts lightly

Every time Google makes a change, some SEO marketers think it’s a sign of an apocalypse like the big Twinkie shortage in 2012.

Fortunately, Google has revealed that EAT isn’t a big change that lowers search rankings.

Instead, it’s an internal guideline that helps Google determine if some of its content is of high quality.

But that doesn’t mean it’s useless. SEO pros can use EAT guidelines to better inform the content creation process and create great content that Google is likely to rank high.

Featured Image Credits: Paulo Bobita

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-eat/what-is-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos