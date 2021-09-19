Is Google trying to change colors for millions of people?





GOOGLE finally gets dark mode and puts an end to the dazzling white design of the website.

Using a search engine at night or early in the morning can be very difficult.

1

Your google may soon look like credit: google

Currently, Google is vowed to follow the lead of countless other apps and websites to introduce Dark Mode.

Users who want to use Dark Google previously had to download third-party software.

Google has announced that the official Dark Mode will be available today.

It will soon be available on all devices.

“We’re excited to announce that it will be fully rolled out in the coming weeks starting today. Dark themes are now available on the Google search page on our desktop,” explained Google’s product manager.

“The search page includes the Google home page, search results page, and search settings.

“Thank you for letting us know that this is the feature we wanted to see in Google Search.”

How do you find it?

Enter your settings on the Google search page.

It could be a text link at the bottom or a gear at the top right.

next,[検索設定]Select and[外観]Click.

You can choose between the device default and dark.

The device default matches the current color scheme.

Dark always sticks to a dark background.

These settings may not be available.

New features may not have been released to your device yet.

These settings may already be active and may change automatically when you roll out to your device.

