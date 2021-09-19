Diablo II Remake Dev lets players boycott or not





In an interview with Axios Gaming on September 17, the next Diablo II remake design director explained that those trying to decide whether to buy the game should do what they think is right. Many players do not want to support Activision Blizzard games after recent proceedings have filed horrific stories and allegations of abuse and harassment, primarily targeting women in the company.

Diablo II Revival is a California Fair Employment Housing on July 20, after years of investigating stories of women suffering from daily harassment and abuse while working at Activision Blizzard. This is the first major release from Blizzard since the bureau filed a terrible lawsuit. ..

Diablo II Resurrected was developed by Vicarious Visions using the original source code and gameplay of a classic action RPG, announced in February 2021 before the lawsuit and first released by Blizzard in 2000. The studio has worked on non-Blizzard / Activision titles in the past that weren’t specifically named in the proceedings, but subsequent proceedings and fallout have influenced the Vicarious Visions team.

Design director Rob Gallerani was undoubtedly very annoyed to hear this. And we really wanted to support our colleagues and colleagues.

The proceedings include a story of horrific abuse, and after the proceedings were published, Kotaku smiled at the actual portrait of the rapist Bill Cosby, who was convicted by many. I found out about a hotel suite that is said to be a full meeting place.

Since these stories and reports surfaced, many former and current Blizzard officials have apologized, and some have left the company, including Blizzard President J. Allen Black. Games like World of Warcraft and Overwatch have also removed references and references to people named in various claims and proceedings. And Activision itself seemed to quickly hide its logo and company name during the latest Call of Duty announcement.

As a result of this and all controversy, Galerani told Axios that Vicarious Visions had fully scrubbed Diablo II Resurrected to see if references, names, or quests needed to be removed or changed. According to him, nothing was found.

Many players struggled to buy or boycott company games after the proceedings were published and stories of harassment and abuse continued to be shared online by women and men.

Galleranis’ comments on Axios seem to leave the decision to the player.

In August, Kotaku contacted Blizzard and Activision employees about whether to support fans who boycott upcoming games. Some did not respond. Others did not want their comments to distract from the current demands of the ABK Workers Alliance.

