8 things no one told you





Greg Joswiak unveiled the iPhone 13 Pro at Apple’s keynote.

Apple

Last Tuesday, Apple launched four new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, a 9th generation iPad, and a 6th generation iPad mini. As part of the weekly Things Nobody Told You feature, we tracked some underreported items on Wednesday.

Honestly, a few days have passed and you may have seen some of them now, but this extended version of what was in Apple Unboxed still leaves some undiscovered gems. I hope you are.

In addition to the eight iPhone items, there are also three Apple Watch nuggets.

What I missed in the keynote speech

Good, there were a lot of Apple events. A scatter shot selection of items that weren’t announced on stage or were noisy.

1. Cinematic mode is dog friendly

And other animals and things. You can achieve the same bokeh effect in video with your dog and other animals, and people. This is pretty cool.

2. The new MagSafe wallet works with Find My

More than that, it’s smart enough to be patient. There is a pause before the iPhone receives a notification that the wallet is no longer connected to the iPhone. After all, you might just be messing around with it, for example, to remove the card.

3. iPhone Pro and Pro Max cameras look the same

Last year, the Maxs snapper was much larger than the iPhone 12 Pro, but this time it looks the same. The camera on the iPhone 13s is also much larger than the iPhone 12. In fact, the real point is that this year’s iPhones all have very large cameras.

4. No, I still don’t see the battery percentage on the screen.

You may have heard that the extra screen space on the new iPhone isn’t even used by the iPhone 13 Pro Max to display the battery percentage on the screen. No, you need to swipe down from the upper right corner of the screen to see it.

Sure, Im is used to doing that and is now almost instinctual, but if it’s permanently visible on the screen again, I love it. Some suggest that an iOS update can fix this, but after extensive inquiries, I don’t get the impression that it’s in Apple’s plans.

The new pink iPhone 13.

Apple

5. The macro camera is close enough

It’s close to exactly 2 cm, or less than an inch, so you can really, really get closer.

Of course, the Pro iPhone also has a large telephoto zoom that’s 3x instead of 2x the iPhone 12 Pro and 2.5x the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

6. Pro camera has the same features as well as appearance

The Pro iPhone had a different camera function and design last year, but this time it’s exactly the same.

7. No, last year’s case doesn’t fit

The latest phones are close enough to fit last year’s case, but they aren’t. One is because the camera panels are different sizes, and the other is because some of the buttons are in slightly different locations.

To be honest, this isn’t a big deal than you might think, as the number of people who upgrade their iPhones each year is far from anyone.

8. Not all iPhone 13 Pro models are the same

Especially for ProRes, it’s an advanced video codec that comes with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, not all of them have the same functionality. Because ProRes occupies a lot of storage space, Apple has decided that 4K 30 frames per second ProRes requires a Pro iPhone with 256GB or more of storage. Therefore, the entry-level iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max with 128GB of storage only support 1080p 30fps.

ProRes isn’t here yet, so maybe Apple will rethink this and update their decision.

Apple Watch News

1. Goodbye Apple Watch Leather Loop

Yes, the leather loops are gone, but the leather links and modern buckles are still available.

Tim Cook at Apple’s Keynote.

Apple

2. But all old watch bands work with the new Apple Watch Series 7

This is very good news. And the new band is labeled 42mm and 45mm compared to the previous 40mm and 44mm, and so on.

3. Apple Watch Series 7 has a new charging cable

Charging is 33% faster, but it works with older cables. Not so fast. Since then, it’s been revealed that this new and updated USB-C cable is already bundled with the Apple Watch SE, but not with the Apple Watch Series 3.

one more

Steppe dog.

David Ferran

This is a live photo. That’s why Apple chose a frame with my dog’s ears down, but I was able to edit that selection to pick a frame that made her ears cheerful in listening mode. Not so excited because she actually raised her head, you understand, but it’s a dog for you.

