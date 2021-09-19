Google will block more anti-Kremlin content after voting in Russia





Russian opposition activists in Moscow said they had deleted the videos and documents that Google was using to organize protest votes in this weekend’s elections. This is the latest sign of increasing pressure from the Kremlin on the American Internet giant.

Google’s actions in response to government demand are several YouTubes used by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny’s allies to coordinate protest votes in each of the 225 constituencies in Russia. Said activists, including blocking access to Google document links, members of the Navalnys team. On Friday, Google and Apple removed the activist group’s protest vote app after Russian authorities threatened to prosecute employees of an American company in the country.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

This content is not available in this country’s domain due to a legal request from the government. When a Russian user tries to open a blocked video, it will appear in a YouTube message.

Russian elections are not free and fair, and videos that appear to show ballot stuffing and other types of scams circulated on social media during the three-day vote that began on Friday. Despite sluggish approval rates, United Russia, the ruling party of President Vladimir Putin, was definitely declared a winner after the polls were over.

Nonetheless, Navalnys allies smartly vote to rebuke Putin by pooling votes to elect as many challengers as possible to United Russia, regardless of the challenger’s political views. I want to use a tactic called.

Moscow photographer Philip Samsonov, 32, said this was an election of choice and that while they could supplement the results they needed, wise voting was a good mechanism. I hope I can vote with all my heart someday.

Samsonov said he would vote for the candidate selected by the Nawarney team in his district, the Communist Party, as the person most likely to beat the ruling party candidate. Samsonov also said he plans to vote on Sunday night to reduce the chances of something happening on his ballot.

Navalnys’ strategy is complicated by the efforts of Russian authorities cats and mice to suspend the online activities of the exiled allies. After Google deleted YouTube videos and Google Docs files listing smart voting picks at the request of Russian internet regulators on Saturday, the Nawarney team released new videos and documents accessible in Russia on Sunday. Published quickly.

It may seem strange that Google Docs somewhere on the Internet could change so much, a Navalnys ally posted on the messaging app Telegram. But nevertheless, that’s what it looks like.

Google’s recent compliance with Russia’s demands represents a surprising concession for companies that take pride in enabling the open exchange of information. In Russia, especially Google’s products, YouTube has helped provide a means of freedom of expression, even if the Kremlin regains freedom of democracy.

A person familiar with Google’s decision said on Friday that the company was forced to remove the Navalny smartphone app due to a specific threat of prosecution against some of Google against more than 100 employees in Russia. I told the Times. In recent months, Russian courts have outlawed Navalnys’ movement as a radical and declared his wise voting campaign illegal.

This weekend’s elections will take place in a harsh crackdown on the Kremlin’s dissenting opinions and a popular tweet of dissatisfaction. Seemingly afraid of ballot box rebuke, authorities have banished many dissidents and declared popular independent media foreign agents, while almost all well-known opponents Forbidden to run for parliament.

The nature of the days of elections officially held to reduce the spread of the coronavirus increased the likelihood of fraud by making it difficult to monitor the process, election observers and Kremlin critics said.

Russian Communist Party leader Gennaji A. Juganov said there were a number of violations in the elections, and Communists usually warned of demonstrations over the next few days because they were loyal to Putin on important issues. .. ..

Juganov said on Twitter on Saturday that it cannot be denied that all of this would lead to a large-scale protest. I’m sure people don’t support a blatant substitute for their choice.

Extensive fraud in a presidential election in neighboring Belarus last summer sparked massive street protests in a scenario where analysts say they are determined to prevent the Kremlin from occurring in Russia. Riot police officer buses were stationed around central Moscow throughout the weekend, but it was too early to know if the protest would come true.

Authorities appeared to be taking every step to bring a typical United Russia base to polls: public sector workers, military and security agency members, and pensioners. In central Moscow on Friday, outside the polling place covering the Russian Defense Ministry, there was a group of men dressed in civilian clothes, all wearing similar tightly trimmed haircuts.

Some have admitted that they are members of the army and have been strongly advised by their commanders to vote on Friday. Others said they were given a vacation to vote before the weekend they were planning to spend outside the town.

And many Russians continue to support Mr Putin. Outside the polling place in Moscow, school teacher Tatiana Korosova, 46, said she voted against United Russia to inject competition into the political arena. She said she hopes that post-election government reforms will do more to reduce unemployment and support private sectors.

However, she dismisses Navalny as our enemy, recalling the relative poverty and turmoil of the 1990s before Putin came to power, and will vote if she runs for the fifth term as president in 2024. I promised that.

She said she was grateful that God gave us such a leader.

Adam Satariano contributed to the report from London.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/19/world/europe/russia-election-google.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos