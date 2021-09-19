Does 301 redirect Google ranking elements?





Using 301 redirects to notify search engines that a web page has been permanently moved to a new location is definitely an SEO best practice.

But can 301 redirects affect organic search rankings?

Read on to learn if there is any connection between 301 redirects and improved Google rankings.

Claim: 301 redirects are a ranking factor

What is a 301 redirect?

A 301 redirect is a server-side redirect for a permanently modified URL.

The following scenario uses 301 redirects.

Migrate from HTTP to HTTPS. Migrate from the old domain to the new domain. Optimize URL slugs for existing posts and pages. When migrating to a new website platform, the page will change from https: // domain. From .com /page.html to https://domain.com/page/.

Most discussions about 301 redirects focus on whether PageRank is forwarded from the old URL to the new URL.

Or, if there are inbound links for the old URL, will they be automatically applied to the new URL?

Evidence for 301 redirects as a ranking factor

There isn’t much official mention of 301 redirects as a ranking factor.

In 2012, Matt Cutts, then head of Google’s Webspam team, said Google would track unlimited redirects from one page to another.

If a page is redirected to another page and then redirected many times, Google will create multiple hops. He said Googlebot could stop tracking redirects after 4-5 hops.

In 2013, Cutts confirmed that 301 redirects lost a small portion of PageRank. Some SEO experts estimate a loss of 15%, but Cutts doesn’t say there is a particular percentage.

In 2016, Google’s John Mueller answered the question of whether 301 redirects pass PageRank in a post about migrating from HTTP to HTTPS.

He reassured the webmaster that:

“Variations can occur when the site changes significantly. We cannot guarantee, but the system is usually suitable for moving HTTP-> HTTPS.”

“… For a 301 or 30.2 redirect from HTTP to HTTPS, PageRank is never lost.”

In 2019, John further confirmed that HTTPS is a lightweight ranking factor when discussing how SSL affects website search rankings. Website redirects from HTTP to HTTPS are the closest way 301 redirects are linked to ranking elements.

In 2020, Mueller discussed the potential SEO impact of stitching together multiple 301 redirects. Redirection can have a negative impact on speed. Also, Google only crawls up to 5 “hops” in the redirect chain.

And in 2021, Google updated its guide on advanced SEO document redirection and Google search. Of all the redirect types, we have found that 301 redirects are most likely to be crawled correctly.

Specifically, Google said:

“… Server-side redirects are most likely to be correctly interpreted by Google.”

Temporary HTTP and meta refreshes are least likely to be handled correctly by Googlebot.

301 redirects as a ranking factor: our verdict

The only boost that results from using 301 redirects is when migrating from HTTP to HTTPS.

In the above case, it was HTTPS, not 301 redirects, that was identified as the lightweight ranking factor.

When used properly, 301 redirects should not affect your website’s search rankings.

Featured image: Paolo Bobita / Search Engine Journal

