McLaren Racing-McLaren Racing and Arrow Electronics Announce Extension of Long-Term Partnership





McLaren Racing and Arrow Electronics Announce Extension of Long-Term Partnership

The global technology and innovation business extends to the McLaren F1 team and the Aroma Claren SP team.

Global technology and innovation businesses McLaren Racing and Arrow Electronics today announced an extension of their long-term, multi-year partnership. Arrow Electronics will continue to be the title sponsor of the Aroma Claren SP while being a partner of the McLaren F1 team.

Since 2019, through a partnership between Arrow Electronics and McLaren Racing, the two organizations will place a common belief in technology and innovation at the heart of a joint effort to drive progress and provide services and solutions to teams and their networks. I was able to.

Today’s news follows the August announcement that McLaren Racing has acquired a majority stake in Aroma Claren SP. The Arrow Electronics brand will continue to appear on the McLaren F1 Race Cars and Drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, and the Aroma Claren SP Race Cars and Drivers, Patricio Oward and Felix Rosenqvist.

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said:

Arrow Electronics is a valuable partner for McLaren Racing in both the Formula 1 and IndyCar programs. This long-term partnership extension largely reflects the strong relationships and partnership productivity that we have built since the beginning of 2019. Since 2015, the recent majority investment in Arrow McLaren SP and deep involvement in the Arrows team will further strengthen the partnership as we embark on a common journey and share the ambition to win together.

Mike Long, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arrow Electronics, said:

Arrow Electronics is committed to innovation in automotive and transportation technology. Our engineers work side by side with the race team and were not satisfied with the strength of their team position in both IndyCar and Formula 1. We look forward to more wins on and off the track.

