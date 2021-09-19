10 lessons taught using Google Docs





Applied Digital Skills is a great resource for Google for Education, offering a variety of digital-focused lessons to integrate into both in-class and distance learning. The library contains over 100 video-based lessons across different topics and skill sets. Lessons include viewers (lower grades, middle school, high school, or adult learners), digital tools (documents, drawings, slides, spreadsheets, conferences, sites, etc.), topics (art, digital citizenship, science, math, etc.) , Sociology, computer science, etc.).

Below are 10 lessons curated from the Applied Digital Skills Library that show you different ways to use Google Docs with your classmates. Each lesson comes with a sample rubric, lesson plan, instructional video, and a printable certificate of completion. Click the title of each of these lessons to access that resource.

In this lesson, “Students will create digital notes on articles to increase their involvement and understanding of what they read.” Target skills include document formatting, topic research, and strategy creation.

This lesson will help you learn how to use Google Docs to create a photo journal that embeds formatted text, visuals, and creative text. Target skills include communication, document formatting, and writing strategies.

In this lesson, “Students will create a press release in Google Docs to publish important details of the project to the public. Use this lesson to select a community service project with a class or a large student group. It can be easy to complete. ”Target skills include communication, digital publishing, document formatting, and writing strategies.

In this lesson, students will practice taking notes using a table created in Google Docs. The purpose of this lesson is to “know how to set up a template for taking table-based notes, understand the purpose of various table sections” and so on.

In this lesson, students will write and share stories about emoji rebuses. The purpose of the lesson includes helping students write stories within the assigned number of words, using images with text to create representational meanings, and more.

“In text revision and editing, students interact with the group, collaborate to revise and edit the document, and use standard English practices to enhance the text.” The purpose of the lesson is: is. Use editing rules and guidelines to improve your writing and work with your group to determine how to make your writing stronger.

In this lesson, students will use a table created in Google Docs to analyze a character and cast a movie in a book. The intended purpose is to “identify the character’s character characteristics in the book, use textual evidence to help students understand the character, and create a fictitious cast list for film adaptation. “It is included.

This lesson teaches students how to “investigate potential employers and companies and write a cover letter tailored to a particular job.”

In this lesson, students will learn how to design a resume that conveys relevant information about them using pre-created templates in Google Docs. After completing this lesson, the skills students will practice include using spell checking, commenting on documents, sharing documents, and changing formats.

Students will learn how to create a newsletter using Google Docs. By the end of the lesson, students will be able to “collect stories and other family-related items, plan newsletters, create newsletters, and format newsletters.” Check out this list for other newsletters that create tools.

