Google Maps has a new green icon on the journey This is what that means





GOOGLE Maps is adding green leaves next to some trips, what does that mean?

Good news? This green leaf can actually help you save money.

1

Look for green leaves when using Google Maps

Google Maps always receives updates.

From time to time, new features arrive with little fanfare.

Earlier this year, Google announced that the green leaf icon would appear on users’ mobile phones.

This icon may appear when you navigate to multiple routes.

What does Green Leaf stand for?

The green leaves show the most efficient route.

By default, it appears next to your preferred mode of transportation, such as cycling or walking.

It also appears on car trips. This indicates when fuel efficiency will improve on certain routes.

This is often done on the shortest route, but not always.

Google uses artificial intelligence to determine how traffic, road height, and travel smoothness (start and end) affect fuel efficiency.

The system may determine that the longer the route, the more efficient the fuel consumption.

Google will notify you using the green leaf symbol.

If the routes are about the same length, the green leaf version is recommended.

This route can save you money on fuel.

This also applies to electric cars drinking juice.

