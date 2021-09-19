Irish SMEs Need to Embrace Automation and Innovation to Prosper





Irish SMEs distinguish between why a business succeeds and why it doesn’t, so automation and innovation cannot be overlooked.

In the post-Brexit and post-Covid world, innovation and flexibility are more important than ever.

According to the report, “The Importance of the SME Sector in the Irish Economy,” SMEs make up 99.8% of private companies and employ 1.06 million people in Ireland.

Despite this high number, the OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Policy report shows that Irish-owned enterprises are declining in productivity and innovation.

The latest technologies, such as cloud technology and e-commerce, open up a world of possibilities for small businesses.

Strategies and insights that were once reserved for large, pocket-sized businesses are now available to small businesses for a fraction of the price they were a few years ago.

So where do micro-enterprise and SMEs start by trying to bring innovation and digitalization to their company?

Instead of trying too many strategies right away, this is a brief overview of what to focus on in the long run.

Details of automation and innovation

Automation and innovation are no longer buzzwords for multinationals.

Affordable digitization can be achieved by small and medium-sized businesses, and even individual helpers.

The focus on contactless payments such as QR code payments and online transfers should be considered by SMEs that traditionally depended on cash. Innovation in eCcommerce is an important necessity for SMEs in the long run.

Irish SMEs suffer from the high transaction fees that result from accepting credit and debit card payments.

This is often because Irish companies are not taking full advantage of the powerful effect of accepting digital payments linked to banks.

With Quick Response (QR) Code Payment, consumers scan static or dynamic codes to make instant digital payments from their smartphones.

It will then be connected directly to your business bank account and payments will be accepted immediately.

This is not just an example of adopting new technology for that purpose. Instead, it’s just that type of technology that benefits both consumers and small businesses with affordable price, security, convenience, and ultimate control of cash flow.

Omni-channel approach

Irish companies also need to engage in sales and marketing at the omni-channel level.

If Covid-19 and Brexit have taught us, it’s the importance of synchronizing your physical presence with your online presence.

For example, cloud technology is one of the most important drivers of digital innovation.

Irish SMEs help them and their customers by relying on spreadsheets and hard copy documents, even though they are the only owners of the business or run small businesses It’s time to realize that you haven’t.

Brexit has shown how important it is to have a solid management system in place in the business supply chain.

SMEs that import and export to and from the UK need a solid procurement and fulfillment system.

As a rule of thumb, we recommend that you double-check your current procurement process, storage, and performance.

Then it simplifies these operations by leveraging innovative technology and a simple cloud platform that instantly integrates with banks to facilitate tracking.

Lack of warehouse transparency due to lockdowns and currency uncertainty is a potential pitfall for SMEs who have already implemented a powerful inventory management system.

Digital solutions that guarantee the future of your business

Digital solutions for small businesses help keep your company available in the long run and into the future.

Software with a maturity model approach is often the best choice because such software anticipates growing needs as the business grows.

So if one day you need simple software and want to increase your workforce by a factor of five in the coming months, you can retain important business data and add the functionality you need without having to switch software.

Automation and innovation are no longer the secrets held by multinationals, but a necessary journey that Irish companies seeking to thrive in this current economic climate must take.

Morgan Browne is the CEO of the software company Enterpryze.

