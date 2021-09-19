Unique case of google map ghost





People love ghosts, as evidenced by the infinite number of ghost hunting shows on TV. But what about digital ghosts that many people can experience at the same time? Obviously, that happened to Google Maps users who witnessed unexpected voice changes during navigation. A man with a slight Indian accent seems to randomly replace the default voice set in Google Maps. Some of the users who encountered ghosts elaborated on mysterious software bugs on social media.

The cause of the bug is unknown, but people visited Twitter and Reddit to elaborate on the unexpected Google Maps navigation experience.

“I use English voices, but usually female voices,” Reddit users explained earlier this week. “On my trip to my house today, it was mostly a female voice, and suddenly, due to some instructions, it spoke in what sounded like a deep male voice with a slight Indian accent. . “

The person posted the first message and then said it happened again. It turns out that others are experiencing the same error. “”[Oh my God,] I thought it was just me, so it was weird. [I] I was worried that I might be hacked for some reason, “said another user. They wondered if anyone had hacked Google Maps.

Ghost voice on google map

This issue doesn’t seem to be widespread, as Reddit’s post had few comments and wasn’t spread by word of mouth. However, some people complained elsewhere, such as Twitter. There, I sent a message directly to the Google Maps team.

Hi Ryan, we apologize for your experience. The team is working on a fix and will be published shortly. Thank you for your patience.

— Google Maps (@googlemaps) September 15, 2021

Google wrote down the issue. As mentioned above, Google replied that the team is “working on a fix” that will soon be deployed. Google didn’t explain the cause of the problem and where it tends to appear. It’s unclear if the ghost bug will affect a particular type of device or a particular version of the Google Maps app.

Redditor, who responds to the thread above, said he tried to replace the default settings and find a random voice that would take over the navigation experience. They couldn’t find it. Therefore, Google Maps ghosting makes good sense.

So don’t panic if Google Maps starts to behave erratically with respect to voice guidance. What Google has fixed or has already fixed is some kind of error.

If it bothers you, try restarting or reinstalling the app. Alternatively, you can use another navigation app until Google fixes the map ghost. Apple Maps is already preloaded on the iPhone, which improves the navigation experience compared to the previous year. Then there’s always Waze as a great map alternative, available for both Android and iPhone.

As always, if you have a software problem, please update your app to the latest available version. The latest releases include bug fixes, and the same is true for Google Maps updates.

