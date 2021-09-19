How progress counteracts many rituals





Katleen Gabriels is a moral philosopher specializing in computer ethics at Maastricht University. She is studying the relationship between morality and computer technology.

We consider our time to be a time of innovation, but this feeling is not a privilege of humankind in the 21st century. Today, every elderly person has witnessed the widespread use of cars, radios, televisions, mobile phones and the Internet. To use courtesy, the world is constantly in a state of change. Obviously, we have no choice but to live on the basis of our present and our own experience. Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard argued that “life can only be understood backwards, but we must live positively.”

Moral responsibility

Many of the technologies we consider normal or outdated have once been a source of concern. For example, the advent of radio caused a turmoil in the Catholic Flanders. The radio was the first medium with a button that made it unpredictable what you would hear when you turned it on. There was a risk of a flood of blasphemous messages in the living room. Flanders’ father (in a religious and sexist tone) was asked to operate the radio carefully. He had to take this moral responsibility to his wife and children. They were not allowed to touch the radio dial under any circumstances.

In 1931, the following advice was published in De Standaard, a newspaper for fathers of the Flanders family. They also need to be careful that their religious and moral life is not harmed by the radio, which benefits them.

Established ritual

Other technologies, on the other hand, were less of a source of concern than complaints and moans. For example, Flanders poet and journalist Herman de Conink thought that a word processor was destroying his established ritual. Not possible with a word processor. Progress counteracts many rituals.

I don’t write poetry myself, but I still write on paper every day with a pen. Like a to-do list. The joy of canceling a completed task to a maniac or tearing the paper when the task is completed – Word documents and digital notepads can’t match it. And that’s exactly why I keep this little analog ritual alive.

About this column

In a weekly column alternating between Eveline van Zeeland, Eugene Franken, Helen Kardan, Katlen Gabriels, Carina Weijma, Bernd Maier-Leppla and Colinda de Beer, Innovation Origins explores what the future holds. These columnists are occasionally supplemented by guest bloggers and work on solutions to the problems of our time in their own way. I hope tomorrow is good. All the articles so far are here.

