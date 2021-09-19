7 Google Chrome Tips to Be Productive





Did you know that you can use Google as a timer, text editor and currency converter? Or can I add quotes and other symbols to get more accurate results? You can also search for a specific website directly from your browser.

Google Chrome is a great tool in its own right, but you can take the following tips to take your productivity to a whole new level. For example, you can create a tab group or check the grammar as you type.

Want to know more? Here are seven Google Chrome tips to help you be more productive.

1. Turn Google Chrome into a text editor

With a few exceptions, most note-taking apps require the user to open a new window in the taskbar. This is not always an option, especially if you are in a hurry.

One solution is to use Google Chrome as a text editor. Just open a new tab and paste data: text / html. In the address bar.

You can later copy the text and paste it into a Microsoft Word document or your favorite text editor. Alternatively, you can try these simple note-taking apps that work offline.

2. Find a reliable source of information for your school or work project

Men’s Health cannot be used as a source when creating reports or white papers. Sure, the information is great, but your teacher or boss expects you to come up with a more reliable source of information.

In general, it is best to use public databases, peer-reviewed journals, or academic libraries for your research. You can also get information from specialized or government agencies. However, these sources do not always appear on the first page of Google search results.

To find a more reliable source for your school or work project, open a new window in Chrome and type the following in the search bar:

site:*. gov “keyword” site: *. edu “Keyword” site: *. org “keyword”

Then replace “keyword” with the relevant search term.

For example, if you are writing a research treatise on the effects of remote work, use site: * in the search bar. edu “remote work” or site: *. edu Enter telecommuting. The first results include information from universities and research centers.

Site: * in the search bar. You can get information from government agencies by typing gov “remote work”. Similarly, site: *. You can search org for “remote work” to find private and public organizations that can be used as sources.

3. Search for a specific website

Speaking of reliable sources, we recommend that you use a university library, such as the National Center for Biotechnology Information, or a specific website to get the information you need. These sites usually have a search function, but the results are mixed.

An easy way to search for a particular website is to enter site: website.com + keyword in the search bar. The initial results may include articles, journals, or blog posts published on that particular website.

Let’s say you need to write a white paper on entrepreneurship. Enter your site: forbes.com business idea in the search bar and you’ll get dozens of results from Forbes. It’s that easy!

4. Perform direct conversion in the search bar of your browser

There are many websites for unit conversion, but the truth is that you don’t really need them. Simply open a new window in Google Chrome and enter what you want to convert, from units of measurement to currencies.

For example, if you type “5 meters” in your browser’s search bar, Google will automatically convert it to centimeters, millimeters, inches, and other units of measurement. In addition, you can enter different numbers or select different measurement units such as pressure and velocity from the drop-down list.

Similarly, you can use Google to convert and calculate currencies. To perform a direct conversion in the search bar, simply enter “10 euros”, “5 degrees Celsius”, or “50 miles”.

5. Find a specific type of file

You may need to search for photos or documents in a particular format. Google will help you with that.

For example, if you are looking for a PDF report on business management, enter Business Management File Type: PDF in the search bar. Similarly, you can search for PNG, JPG, or JPEG files by entering the keyword filetype: JPG / JPEG / PNG.

This trick doesn’t work as well with images as it does with text files, but it’s worth a try. Depending on what you are looking for, the results will be more or less accurate.

6. Use Google Chrome as a timer or stopwatch

Have you tried the Pomodoro technique? This time management system divides the workload into 25 minute sessions. Take a 5-minute break after each work session and a longer break after completing 5 sessions.

This strategy aims to help you avoid distractions and focus on the task at hand. Think of it as a way to organize and count every minute.

If you want to use the Pomodoro Timer app, you need to download the app or open a new window in your browser. A more convenient option is to use Google as a timer or stopwatch.

Enter the word “stopwatch” or “timer” in the search bar, select the time or fraction, and then[開始]Just click.

7. Save the open tab

How many times have you accidentally closed a tab? Or you might have decided to close your browser and resume work later in the day. In either case, you’re wasting valuable time.

One way to address these issues is to install Session Buddy, a Chrome extension that allows you to save and restore open tabs. With this tool, you can save dozens of tabs in one place and open them as needed.

For example, if you are investigating a working project, you can take a break and turn off your computer without losing tabs. In addition, you can save as many tab groups as you need and access them at a later date.

Another option is to bookmark all open pages and restore them if needed. Follow the steps below.

Click the Chrome menu icon at the top right of the page.[履歴とダウンロード]so[ブックマーク]Choose.[すべてのタブをブックマーク]Click. Chrome will create a separate folder for these pages. Select the name of the folder and[保存]Click.

Later, you can access your bookmarks to open the files stored in the folder.

Get the most out of Google Chrome

These Google Chrome tips can help you free up time and stay organized. You can also use Chrome to book flights, search for exact phrases, browse news archives, and track packages.

For more features, check out Google Chrome Extensions or sign up for Google Workspace. The latter option can streamline collaboration and remote work. Use it to share project ideas, hold video conferences, edit team documents, and more.

7 new Google Workspace features that make working at home easier

Google Workspace is the next evolution of Google’s productivity and collaboration tools. Keep an eye out for these new features!

