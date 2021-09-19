How to use a whiteboard with Google Meet 2021 tips





This tutorial describes how to use a whiteboard with Google Meet.

Find out how to use a whiteboard with Google Meet

It’s hard to imagine a proper company meeting without a whiteboard. And online meetings are no exception. These boards act as powerful visualization tools to help you run your brainstorming sessions smoothly.

Google Meet has a great built-in tool called Jamboard that serves that very purpose. But how accurately are you using an online whiteboard like Jamboard?

Fortunately, doing so is not a complicated task, and this article shares everything you need to know about this subject. Provides steps and tips for using the whiteboard with Google Meet on PC, iPhone, and Android devices.

How to use a whiteboard with Google Meet on your PC

Google Meet is packed with many features, and the Jamboard Whiteboard Tool is one of the best tools. It’s also completely free to use, regardless of your subscription status.

To use the whiteboard with Google Meet, you must first start Video Hangouts. For more information, follow the steps below.

Go to Google Meet. Join or start a new meeting.At the bottom right of the screen[アクティビティ]Tap the button. Small triangle, square and circle buttons. Click “Whiteboard”. Choose from two options.[新しいホワイトボードを開始する]Click to create a new whiteboard or[ドライブから選択]You can click to load an existing whiteboard from the drive.

The whiteboard is displayed on the main screen.

It is important to understand the basic permissions when starting the whiteboard.

All calendar invitation participants, and participants in the same organization as the board host, have edit access when Jamboard is shared. Participants who are not included in the calendar invitation but are part of the organization have edit access when invited. meeting. Participants in Google Workspace for Education have read-only access by default. To change this, you need to grant edit access. You also need to grant access to participants who join Google Meet after the Jamboard is shared.

Method is as follows.

Start a new jam. Click the three horizontal lines to open the menu.[共有]Choose. Enter the person’s email address and[送信]Choose.

Last word: How to use a whiteboard with Google Meet

I hope you understand this article. How to use a whiteboard with Google Meet. If the answer is no, you can ask anything from the contact forum section related to this article. And if your answer is yes, share this article with your family and friends.

