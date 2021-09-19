Test # 196-Google fights back!





Greetings from the tester!

As you may have noticed, Google is slowly preparing to adopt its own Material You design concept throughout its vast list of Android apps. These changes are being rolled out in stages, so it may take some time for everyone to update. So far, only Gmail has been redesigned, but what about you?

Apart from this, YouTube has exposed a number of features to all users, including translations and descriptions of comments displayed in landscape mode. And there’s an Google Assistant update that makes driving modes easier for everyone to use.

The top three graphs in the newsletter are completely occupied by the Google app and will be updated more soon.

what’s new? Google Assistant gets a way to enter driving mode from anywhere, new UI Google keeps rolling out that material You update to more Gmail users YouTube can now translate comments on Android

See details below

Key features to test this week

Google Assistant got a way to enter driving mode from anywhere and a new UI

Previously, you had to enter navigation mode to access the Google Assistant in driving mode. From now on, just say “Driving Mode” and you’ll see a new Driving Mode UI with access to new widgets and driving apps.

From the home screen itself, you can access music widgets and use shortcuts to phone calls and messages. Alternatively, you can access the assistant’s suggestions and select your destination.

Google continues to roll out updates to more Gmail users

This change was made as part of a phased rollout and is being pushed to more users today. This UI update should also work for workspace users. There you will see new colors, updated floating action buttons, and some small UI changes.

YouTube can now translate comments on Android

You may notice the possibility of translating comments written in another language, apart from the updated exploration section. Below such a comment you will see a “Translate to English” button, which will be marked as “Translated by Google” after translation.

A-Android Auto

Android Auto is preparing a sophisticated redesign with faster notification access

C-chrome

Chrome for Android will soon add a permanent desktop mode switch

F-Facebook

Facebook has announced a new initiative to raise awareness of climate change and address false climate information.

Facebook adds login connection via messenger to offer more direct connection options

Facebook announces new business connectivity tools including Click-to-Message extensions

G-Gmail

G-Google Assistant

Google Assistant splits some settings into tabs to separate phone automation

G-Google Calendar

Google Calendar tweaks widgets with materials you redesigned

G-Google Drive

Redesigning Google Drive material adds quirky, bulbous X-shaped widgets

G-Google Duo

Google Duo is Google’s latest app that transforms Material You.

G-Google file

Google Files adopts new trick to delete old backed up photos

G-Google Keep

Future Google Keep redesigns will provide the best Material You widget ever

G-Google message

Google Messages has exposed the updated attachment menu to more users

Gmail’s “Nudge” may reach a Google message telling you to answer the text from your mom

G-Google Phone

Google Phone App is the next line of materials you redesign

G-Google Photos

Google Photos redesigns the material to unfold, but doesn’t use dynamic colors

G-Google search

Google app is getting new assistant weather widget

G-Google Tasks

Google Tasks is getting a new icon that better matches the logos of other workspaces

G-Google Translate

Google Translate for Android is preparing Material You as the first major redesign in years

Me-Instagram

As social networks work on new favorite options, users will have full control over their Instagram feeds in the near future.

Instagram adds new “map search” tool to maximize business discovery

Instagram is developing a new “montage” feature, a new “favorite” list for converting stories to reels

Instagram tests certain audience broadcast features to give creators a relief from “live” anxiety

N-Niagara Launcher

Niagara Launcher v1.4 Beta adds support for foldable devices.

P-Pinterest

Pinterest tests new TikTok-like feeds for pin detection

Pinterest expands in-app shopping tools to more regions

S-Signal

Signal app uses new tools to enhance media sharing flow

S-Snapchat

Snapchat working on Best Friends Chat Widget for Android

S-Spotify Greenroom

Output audio quality settings have been added to Spotify Greenroom

T-telegram

Telegram Beta got a minor update that allows you to interact with more Animoji

T-TikTok

ICYMI: TikTok can pre-apply trend effects to camera buttons

TikTok shared new guides and resources to support community well-being and mitigate mental health problems and eating disorders

T-Twitter

Twitter has added an “automatic” label to make it easier to find your bot account

Twitter is working on two new features: adaptive images and playback speed.

Twitter Expands Access to Professional Profiles and Tickets Space

Twitter’s new experiments can’t gain traction and can make a big difference to your app

W-WhatsApp

WhatsApp adds end-to-end encryption to Android cloud backups

WhatsApp tests the ability for users to delete chats on all devices

WhatsApp may soon be able to post voice messages

WhatsApp wants to be a new yellow page with the latest updates

Y-YouTube

YouTube is rolling out new exploration tiles to more Android users

If you have YouTube open, you can now view the video description in landscape mode

YouTube is taking steps to help creators analyze and measure their income on their mobile phones

YouTube reduces subscriber requirements required to unlock community posts to 500

DAPP

CoinGecko got new chart visualizations and candy reminders

Trust Wallet got minor updates to the chart UI in addition to Polygon and RUNE support

Other apps

The Volv app is getting a boost to show if the story you read is important

Drop added new look, colors and other animations to the UI

Samsung Music adds proper support for large and foldable screens

game

Aliens are currently invading PUBG Mobile with a 1.6 patch

The wipeout series is finally ashamed of its name with the embarrassment of this card game

Testing Catalog project

I’m slowly exploring crypto projects for publishers. I have already tested A-Ads on several pages. These are anonymous ads that allow publishers to earn Bitcoin. Another cool project is called Research, which also has its own coin called $ PRE. You can earn tokens by searching, and publishers can revoke coins and place ads on specific queries.

Also, before I started accepting it, I didn’t know it was so exciting to get news tips from the community. And it also gives a lot of motivation! Thanks to everyone who shares new features with TestingCatalog, you are the best!

Happy test!

