Lenovo Smarter Ed Conclave: Technology is a great enabler and will change education: Trade Union Secretary of Education Amit Khare | Latest News Delhi





The impact of Covid-19’s pandemics on education, the role of learning-supporting technologies, the challenges of digital division, and the potential changes made by the National Education Policy (NEP) are thought leaders, policy makers, educators and industry. Experts discussed in a two-day education contest that ended on Friday.

Conclave focused on the future of technology-based learning and the roadmap for a new educational order, and had extensive discussions on a variety of issues related to the country’s educational environment.

Announced by the Hindustan Times, Lenovo Smarter Ed Conclave is a decision maker for new education policy (NEP), transition to online learning during pandemics, development of educational skills, skill improvement of teachers, and higher education schools and institutions as a whole. ..

Policy makers and educators also discussed government policy, emphasizing the need to focus on upgrading the education sector with innovative tools and ideas.

On Friday, Union Secretary-General of Education, Amit Kale, said the expansion of technology use during pandemics would coincide with the introduction of NEP and would work together to support the transition to a technology-based learning experience.

He called the NEP a positive policy and said it was being implemented gradually to avoid confusion and would be based on university accreditation and institutional qualifications.

The NEP came into effect in July 2020, with a pandemic and a big wave of technology. Due to the pandemic, the use of technology is spreading at a much faster rate. It’s a positive development and needs to be leveraged. He said the NEP connects the government and the private sector, allowing teachers to adapt to technology.

While there were issues related to the digital divide and the lack of devices, Khare said technology is a major enabler and will change the face of education. Calling NEP a transformational policy, Khare said he encouraged critical thinking with a focus on employability and entrepreneurship.

Over the next few decades, the landscape will continue to change. The skills we offer today may be irrelevant for the next decade. Therefore, we need a spirit of critical thinking, which policy brings.He said it would drive innovation

He said the policy is empowering citizens and will take years to show results, but the policy is positive. He said the government did not want catastrophic changes and is implementing NEPs in stages.

Karnataka is India’s first state to implement the National Education Policy (NEP). Dr. CNAshwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education of the State, said the policy would facilitate the effective integration of technology in pedagogy. He said the state was well-positioned, especially after Covid-19, despite the challenges.

Against the backdrop of emerging technologies and the elimination of the digital divide, NEP has longed for a better future for countries and systems, especially the 21st century. There are many problems with learning because it works in silos and has not attempted to integrate with the industry. There is a gap between scholars, industry, and complete mismatches, especially when it comes to research and innovation. Perhaps one way it can happen is through education, innovation and technology, Narayan said.

Richard Henderson, director of global education solutions at Lenovo, said virtual education will be an important element of future learning, with an emphasis on the future of education. He said that remote and blended learning models require technology and therefore it is important to build tools that enable continuous learning.

Immersive learning stays here and helps to attract students. Henderson says teachers and students need to be retrained to use a variety of tools focused on educational continuity.

Dr. Rukmini Banerji, CEO of the Pratham Education Foundation, emphasizes strengthening efforts between parents and teachers in public schools and building personal connections, in addition to technology-driven efforts in urban elite schools. Said that.

She noted the various experiences of education in private and public schools and said it was important to see the present and the future at the same time, recognizing the challenges of the digital divide and access to devices. We need to think about connectivity and device issues in a more coherent way as a country. In our experience, we have seen positive results that children and community groups are sharing devices. In the future, we can imagine a library of shared devices accessible to groups of children, Banerjee said.

