At Apac, health technology is one of the fastest growing areas: Navdeep Manaktala





The pandemic has accelerated the digitization of health tech start-ups. What do you think about it?

In these times, there is a special demand for better and easier access to health care. In fact, health technology is one of the fastest growing areas in the Asia Pacific region. In March 2020, the government released telemedicine guidelines during a national blockade, and the state-owned telemedicine portal eSanjeevani set a high record. Regulatory intervention has given further impetus to the digitization of healthcare, with major healthcare technology start-ups reporting a three- to five-fold increase in patient traffic within just six months of the outbreak of the pandemic. ..

The sectors that paved the way were telemedicine, electronic pharmacies, and electronic diagnostic solutions for home sampling. The co-led blockade forced patients to rely on the digitization of health care, and they realized the convenience it offered. This growth will also lead to integration and the entry of key players into this area. This is seen in acquisition transactions such as Tata Digitals’ decision to acquire 1 mg, Pharm Easys’ acquisition of Medlife, and Reliance Retail Ventures’ acquisition of Netmeds.

The adoption of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) will further digitize among healthcare technology providers, including healthcare technology start-ups. Patient data is now stored in silos across healthcare professionals such as hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. NDHM provides a fabric for interoperability of medical data, allowing patients to store, access, and share standardized digital medical records with all stakeholders for seamless care and faster insurance claims. Allows you to make payments.

This patient-consent-based open digital infrastructure paves the way for startups to build patient-focused innovation on top of NDHM. For example, personalized tips for chronic care management and building machine learning models using anonymized patient data. Our digital healthcare partner, KareXpert, manages over 1 million electronic patient records from 25 healthcare providers across India through its Software as a Service (SaaS) platform and is cloud-native NDHM on AWS. The corresponding stack is already running. Emerging companies have mitigated the impact of the second wave of covid-19 on India’s healthcare infrastructure with innovative solutions for diagnostics, patient care and vaccination drives.

Preventive care has become more important due to rising medical costs. How can a startup build on AWS to provide a solution?

According to the World Health Organization, India’s out-of-pocket medical expenses from personal savings are about 62%, compared to 18% worldwide. The high cost of health care and the changing mindset of maintaining good health and closely monitoring health are the driving forces for preventive care. Start-ups are taking advantage of this change in thinking with innovative business models. Online fitness classes have emerged as a major use case for pandemics.

Startups now leverage AWS to deliver content. Here, fitness videos and other content are stored in AWS Edge locations across India for safe and fast delivery to consumers.

For example, Cult.fits live classes surged to 30 times the normal amount within a week of the pandemic blockade. Within three weeks, the app was rebuilt on AWS to support 300,000 concurrent users in the class using the AWS Media service and Amazon CloudFront.

Cult.fit also uses machine learning models trained on Amazon EC2 P3 instances to track user movements during exercise, display the accuracy with which the user is performing the exercise, and consume the user. Helps calculate the amount of energy you have.

Can technologies such as remote patient monitoring and telemedicine help solve problems associated with inadequate medical infrastructure in remote areas?

Startups are being driven to solve previously unsolved problems and address difficult structural gaps in everyday life. They achieve this by applying technology to create new access and new business models, without being bound by traditional practices. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) uses sensors to remotely monitor a patient’s vitals and alert them if they worsen.

Indian startups use RPM to manage chronic illnesses such as diabetes and asthma, capture data using connected devices, view progress using personalized mobile apps, and pill We’ve seen you set reminders, book reservations, and generate alarms. It is more useful due to the risk of infection due to a rapid shortage of staff and direct contact with covid-19 patients. AWS customer Dozee provides remote patient monitoring devices to more than 230 hospitals to address the shortage of nurses in India.

Dozees non-contact sensors allow hospitals to upgrade their regular beds to a hypotensive intensive care unit (ICU) within 5 minutes, allowing patients in the ward to be monitored remotely and centrally. Dozee streams data from over 5,000 devices that monitor vitals such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure to the Amazon Aurora database. This data is monitored for adverse events by a customized machine learning model running on AWS. Dozee estimates that it has saved more than 75,000 hours of nursing time so far.

For example, Cloudphysician is applying cloud technology to redefine critical care and optimize clinical operations in India’s highly demanding and modest ICU settings. They offer a one-stop critical care solution that enhances resource-constrained ICUs across India, where there is a shortage of intensivists and ICU specialists. To date, Cloudphysicians’ intensive care specialist-led clinical team has treated more than 25,000 critically ill patients in 14 states. Government and private sector hospitals choosing Cloudphysician as their preferred partner to treat more than 4,000 covid-19 patients represent a potentially groundbreaking change in the remote ICU approach. Cloudphysician-enabled ICUs manage life-and-death situations with both preemptive and normative support for medical teams. This is made possible by Cloudphysicians’ unique ICU management solution, RADAR. This allows clinicians to manage hundreds of patients 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. RADAR leverages reliable and scalable Amazon Web Services to seamlessly connect specialists. We also institutionalize daily lifesaving protocols from Leh to Assam’s Cachar Valley and from Gujarat to Tamil Nadu.

