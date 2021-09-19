How to use Siri to find lost iPhones, iPads, iPod touches, Macs and Apple Watches





Losing the device can cause problems, especially for smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart watches, laptops and music players. Apple helps users find their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple Watch using the Find My feature. However, users can also use the built-in voice assistant Siri to find Apple devices. However, in order for Siri to find your device instantly, your lost device must be connected to the Internet. Otherwise, the lost device will only be notified when it is reconnected to the Internet.

Apple shares a handy guide on its support page to help users find lost iPhones, iPads, iPod touches, Macs, and Apple Watch devices. Also, keep in mind that in order to use Siri to find your device, users need to link their device to their iCloud account in order for the feature to work seamlessly.

How to use Siri to find your lost iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple Watch

Finding a lost device using Siri is pretty easy, but users can only find it instantly if the lost device is connected to the internet using Wi-Fi or cellular data. You need to be careful. The following guide is for devices running iOS 14.

Use the voice command “Hey Siri” or press the home button, side button, or top button to bring up Siri.

Ask Find My’X'(replace’X’ with the name of the lost device, such as an iPhone or Apple Watch).

Siri will display the location of the linked device on the map in the Find My app.

In addition, Siri beeps on lost devices to make it easier to find.

If the lost device is offline, Siri will send a command regardless, and a notification will be sent to that device when it comes back online. However, if you lose your device and find it difficult to find, we recommend that you register a FIR for the lost device with your local police station.

