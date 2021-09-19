Meaning of NYFW’s technical spectacle





While the fashion world gathers for the London show, experts continue to analyze the runway and Met Gala from both familiar and new talents, shining a brilliance from New York’s latest Fashion Week.

What was added to the spectacle was technology to enhance the unique technical stuff found in and around the show. Part of the project was extended in September, bringing initiatives such as augmented reality, behind-the-scenes reports, live shopping, and even holograms to attendees and online viewers around the world.

Other works of WWD

A series of today’s innovations bent by media, social media, and e-commerce giants has provided a new way to experience action.

Snapchats’ release of fashion-oriented augmented reality lenses is based on forecast style trends fixed in each of the four major cities to host Fashion Week this month. Launched at New York Fashion Week, lenses using the company’s digital fabric and body mesh technology are rolled out weekly, allowing users to virtually experiment with up to nine different looks and walk their runways. ..

Verizon Media’s company, Yahoo, had its own AR project from its latest partnership with Rebecca Minkoff. This time around, we’ve taken a look at the digitized look from her latest collection. The immersive experience provided online visitors with a virtual version of New York, touring and modeling photos featuring Minkov style through NFTs. In addition, a 3D version of her product will be sold through the digital fashion marketplace The Dematerialized.

Yahoo, the official innovation partner of IMG’s New York Fashion Week, has been quite busy this season. Technology and media companies have also worked with Christian Cowan on new projects nailed to his event. The designer is displayed as a photorealistic hologram triggered by a QR code.

The story continues

In a statement, Cowan explains that it’s really special to be able to get all the followers at home to participate in collections and runway shows in an intimate way. And allowing our customers a more detailed description of the work they are getting adds a great deal to the retail experience.

As a metaversal display, such a pageantry will show you what technology can do and showcase the magical charm of technology. It’s not necessarily a new phenomenon. The interaction between technology and fashion dates back to a peak in 2012. Google Glass has landed on the runway of Diane Von Furstenbergs, and 3D printing company MakerBot has collaborated with Asher Levine to provide on-demand sunglasses.

But there is something different in the spirit of today’s efforts. Behind it, there is a deep sense that the velvet rope that connects fashion events and high fashion itself is loose.

Thus, the wave of state-of-the-art technology initiatives may finally be the catalyst for the democratization of controversial fashion. But that’s not all. With growing interest in Fashion Week, Silicon Valley is shifting from a hot experiment to a deeper understanding that digital innovation and fashion can evolve together.

That’s certainly true, at least when it comes to shopping. For example, this month IMG sought to promote on-demand sales directly from the runway.

Fans may cheer, but from a business perspective, the move has a lot of reaction. Dave Bruno, director of retail market insights at retail tech firm Aptos, is less confident that the “buy now” model will actually connect with luxury fashion consumers. However, I believe luxury fashion brands still need to adapt their supply chains and merchandising practices in a way that supports their models. Because the changes needed to support the see-now-buy-now program are the same as the changes needed to compete more effectively every day.

From his point of view, these forces are directly involved in issues such as co-design, shortening consumer feedback loops, production and commodities, and inventory planning.

These highly realistic pressures can be inevitable growth pain. In any case, we never stop in a hurry to bring fashion content, creators and products closer to the masses. The swirling activity around the show revealed that much.

For example, Pinterest, IMG’s first NYFW sponsor, marked this opportunity both online and in reality. The partnership with designer Sergio Hudson has created a 360-degree tour behind the show’s production and a shopping opportunity to get his latest look on a platform just off the runway. Pin Codes left in each seat of his show guided people to the Pinterest board in Hudsons, where he shared the inspiration behind the collection.

The company also promotes influencers on-site to cover events such as Tenicka Boyd, Nicolette Mason, Caroline Vazzana, Justine Marjan, Kristina Rodulfo and Erin Parsons, hosting physical lounge spaces and studios. Allowed creators to charge and push fashion content. , App[今日]Highlighted in tab.

This season, a deal with social and online intelligence company Launchmetrics will offer new exclusive ideas during the week’s event and expand to cover Milan, Paris, Madrid and Mexico City, according to a Pinterest spokeswoman. To do.

Facebook also announced its presence through Instagram and partnered with The Met and Vogue to a series of exclusive drops by American designers such as Bode, Brother Vellies, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Gypsy Sport, Prabal Gurung and Pyer Moss. Was announced. This initiative was associated with the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Every month, @ themetstore offers these special collections that can be purchased directly within the app.

Eva Chen, Vice President of Fashion and Shopping at Instagram, wants to evoke a global conversation about what American fashion means today and tomorrow, helping these designers advance culture and shape the industry. I’m proud of what I can do.

Especially for The Met Gala, Insta also worked with Charlotte Tilbury and other red carpet make-up artists to make beauty shoppable. Tilbury hosted a live shopping event, demonstrated how to recreate the look seen by stars such as Mindy Kaling and Carey Mulligan, purchased the items used, and left the video on IGTV.

Instagram was the first Tilbury acquisition project for @ctilburymakeup to give you instant access to the magic of red carpet makeup.

TikTok, a major online force at Fashion Week, announced a new #TikTokFashionMonth campaign this month. Includes tips, trend reports, demos, as well as new creative effects and virtual events.

According to TikTok, the platform in particular advertised its first fashion & beauty front runner list. This is an honor student including high fashion favorites to beauty gurus who change the gram game. In particular, Honor recognizes fashion and beauty influencers who use the platform to promote expression, accessibility and inclusiveness.

CeCeVu, TikTok’s Fashion Content Partnership Leader, said what’s special about this year’s Fashion Month is that it puts creators at the forefront of the Fashion & Beauty Front Runners list. Our community has come to love and learn how to help interact with designers while showing behind the scenes of top fashion shows. And now we are also in the spotlight on a diverse group of talented creators that we all respect and aim for.

The fashion industry coverage is not behind. Content collaborations with Tatcha, Glow Recipe, Tower 28, Hourglass, Balmain, Carolina Herrera, Tory Burch, Staud and more act like a showcase for new products, hosting the September 29th Balmain Live Runway event online. increase.

On the other hand, in the app, new creative effects are aimed at providing users with more fashion experiences. Rate My Outfit scores a variety of outfits, from fashion week icons to fashion fake passes. The new Aesthetic Challenge asks creators to create dresses according to random styles, from cottage cores to emo, preppy and Y2K.

It’s now clear that Big Tech was out to make a big impression in NYFW. It’s not completely new. But more and more doing so is done in a way that feels more personal and intimate, yet still provides a phenomenal element. This is the dynamics that tend to be characteristic of creative geniuses in the design world. This suggests that the tech sector is probably finally starting to catch on.

Editor’s Note: WW Download is a new ongoing feature that keeps you up to date with the latest trends in technology and related industries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/wwdownload-tech-spectacle-nyfw-means-190105424.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos