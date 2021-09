89% of tech executives see synthetic data as the key to staying ahead

The Transform Technology Summit begins on October 13th with low code / no code: Achieve enterprise agility. Register now!

According to a new study by Synthesis AI, 9 in 10 (89%) of technology decision makers who use vision data agree that synthetic data is a new and innovative technology and will not adopt synthetic data. Organizations believe they are at risk of becoming obsolete. In collaboration with Vanson Bourne. Technology leaders agree that synthetic data is essential to enabling technology and is the key to staying ahead.

AI is driven by the speed, variety and quality of data. However, humans do not scale, and more importantly, AI systems today cannot label the key attributes needed to enable emerging industries such as AR / VR, self-driving cars, and robotics. The supervised learning approach commonly used for training in Japan is fundamentally limited.

Research has revealed that synthetic data, or computer-generated image data that models the real world, can be a solution to the time-consuming and costly nature of supervised learning. Of the respondents familiar with synthetic data technology, 50% believe that synthetic data benefits by overcoming the limited labels provided by supervised learning / human annotation, 82%. Recognizes that organizations are at risk when collecting real-world data.

In addition, the report identified the most significant barriers to entry when using synthetic data: lack of organizational knowledge (67%) and slow support from colleagues (67%). Synthetic data has just begun a cycle of enterprise adoption and value, and many industries are beginning to experiment with this technology. Support from colleagues and decision makers is essential to accepting synthetic data.

Despite the barriers identified, more than half (59%) of decision makers believe that the industry will use synthetic data independently or in combination with real-world data over the next five years.

This report comes from a survey of 100 senior executives with decision-making power across functions such as IT, financial services, retail, business and professional services, construction, technology, energy, manufacturing, automotive, consumer services and media. It shows the survey results and points obtained. Participants were primarily from organizations with 500-999 employees (30%) and 1,000-2,999 employees (31%).

Read the full report by Synthesis.

VentureBeat VentureBeat’s mission is to become a Digital Town Square for technical decision makers to acquire knowledge about innovative technology and trading. Our site provides important information about data technologies and strategies to guide you when you lead your organization. We encourage you to become a member of the community and visit the following sites:Discount access to newsletter gated sort reader content and valuable events such as Transform 2021: Become a member with advanced networking features and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/09/19/89-of-tech-execs-see-synthetic-data-as-a-key-to-staying-ahead/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos