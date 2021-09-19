How to prevent Google from displaying personalized search results





Google provides personalized search results. This is really useful, but it’s a good idea to turn this feature off. Here’s how to stop this:

It’s probably no longer surprising to hear that Google collects your data to tailor and personalize your experience with Google products, including Google Search. Every time you search for something on Google, the website fine-tunes the results based on the data in your Google account.

This means that two people searching for the same thing in Google search may get two completely different result sets. Well, this is not necessarily a bad thing. If Google knows a little about you, you’re more likely to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Anyway, if for some reason you don’t want your personalized search results to appear, you can turn it off in Google. Let’s see how to do it on desktop and mobile.

Google search feature lost when disabling personal results

Before considering how to turn off personal consequences, you need to know the ability to give up doing so. Most of what Google can do depends on collecting personal data, so disabling personal results will cause Google Search to lose the following features:

Autocomplete Forecast: Search for forecasts based on trends and history. Personal Answers: Your location, reminders, bookings, meetings, etc. Recommendations: What to see, where to travel, nearby restaurants and cafes, etc.

Please note that disabling personal results for Google Search does not affect your personal results settings for the Google Assistant, Google Maps, or other products.

This means that the Google Assistant can answer your questions based on your personal data. Similarly, if you ask to navigate home, you’ll need your personal data (such as your location and home address) stored on Google Maps.

How to turn off personal search results for Google Search on your desktop

Make sure you are logged in to your Google account before performing the following steps.

Go to the Google home page.In the lower left corner[設定]Click.[個人の結果]so,[管理]Click. Click the toggle switch to disable personalized results.

That’s it. Google will no longer use data from your Google account to display personalized search results on your desktop. This can be deleted if desired, but it does not mean that Google data will be deleted. It simply means that your data will not be fed to Google Search.

Other Google products can continue to access your data for a more customized Google experience across different services. Are you using Google Search on your phone? Let’s see how to disable personal results on mobile.

How to turn off personal search results for Google Search on mobile Open your mobile browser. Go to the Google home page. Tap the hamburger menu in the upper left corner.[設定]Tap. next,[検索設定]Tap. Scroll down to find your personal results,[管理]Tap. Click the toggle switch to disable personalized results.

Personalized search results will no longer be displayed on your mobile phone when using Google Search. Regardless of the browser you’re using, if you turn this setting off, Google won’t show your personal results on google.com.

Disable personal results in Google search

Personal search results can be very helpful in many ways. This allows you to do more work, check for updates, and find answers quickly. However, it can also be annoying to others who don’t want to see search results tailored based on their personal data.

When investigating particularly sensitive topics, it’s a good idea to temporarily turn off your personal search results to avoid exposure to biased information. This will help ensure that your study has not been adversely affected.

