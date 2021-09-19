Unleash 5G with semiconductor chip innovation, brand content news, and top stories





5G is already available in many parts of the world and will be rolled out in Singapore by 2025, expanding our horizons in ways we haven’t even imagined.

It creates new opportunities for innovation in smart cities, immersive virtual reality and augmented reality (VR / AR) experiences, healthcare, and virtual learning.

5G paves the way for increased connectivity, providing high-speed, high-bandwidth, ultra-low latency connectivity. This means that the network allows faster response times. This speed increases vehicle autonomy and opens up the possibility of large-scale machine-to-machine communication.

Unleash data insights

The big opportunity is what can be done with the vast amount of data created by the network of 5G connected devices.

By 2025, more than 55 billion connected devices will be online within the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, according to the 2020 International Data Corporation (IDC) Global DataSphere report. The estimated amount of data produced by these connected devices is as follows: 179 Zettabyte. That’s the data needed for all 7.7 billion people around the world to stream 4K content non-stop for four and a half months.

By using data and AI in the manufacturing process, Micron Technology can create next-generation memory storage and processing solutions. Photo: MICRON TECHNOLOGY

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to transform large amounts of 5G-generated data into tangible resources, gather insights, and use them to predict and optimize systems such as healthcare, automobiles, and smart cities. ..

5G brings new ways to improve our lives. For example, combining 5G connected devices with AI enables context awareness. With countless smart devices connected to 5G networks, data is constantly being created, collected and analyzed. In addition, you can expect a concrete and personalized response.

Imagine a morning commute that begins with an alarm clock and a coffee maker brewing coffee when you step into the kitchen. The phone then pings that it’s time to go to work and tells you to turn on your car. While in the car, the clock monitors your emotions and moods and allows you to play music in time with your current state of mind.

According to Dr. Raj Talluri, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Micron Technologies Mobile Business Unit, innovations in data storage, transfer and processing need to be further accelerated to maximize the potential of both 5G and AI-enabled devices. there is. The next decade will be more than all the previous years combined.

Made in Singapore, distributed worldwide

As 5G revolutionizes automotive, manufacturing, smart cities, smart grids and more, the growth potential of semiconductors that enable new use cases is expanding in parallel.

Dr. Raj Talluri, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Micron Technologies Mobile Business Unit. Photo: MICRON TECHNOLOGY

Dr. Talluri says Micron is innovating a robust end-to-end memory and storage solution that unlocks the full potential of 5G and delivers a new level of user experience.

Micron offers application-specific DRAM, including DDR for traditional computing applications, LPDDR for battery-powered devices, and GDDR for ultra-bandwidth solutions for high-performance gaming and AI.

Micron also offers a wide range of storage solutions built on groundbreaking 176-layer NAND technology, which began shipping in bulk last November. This NAND stacks memory cells vertically on multiple layers, allowing you to store more data in less space. The 176-tier NAND acts as an essential storage building block for a wide range of industries from the edge to the cloud, including the mobile, automotive, client and data center markets.

Infographic: MICRON TECHNOLOGY

Its 176-layer NAND technology is developed and manufactured in Singapore, home of the Microns NAND Center of Excellence and Microns’ global operations hub. Micron Singapore was also recognized as a global lighthouse by last year’s World Economic Forum for its efforts to integrate big data infrastructure with industrial IoT to implement AI and data science solutions.

Pushing the limits of 5G

The unprecedented potential of 5G also offers great potential for innovation in the semiconductor industry.

Reaching that potential requires a new holistic approach to designing and creating end-user experiences. Hardware architecture (processing, memory, storage, sensors, displays) and software must be tightly coupled, semiconductor suppliers working together, and the rest of the ecosystem creating a seamlessly connected platform.

In this way, 5G devices open up new opportunities and data can be used in ways we haven’t even imagined, says Dr Talluri.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/branded-content/unleashing-5g-with-semiconductor-chip-innovation

