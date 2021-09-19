Space satellite feud escalate between Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk





Jeff Bezos

Space carping between billionaire Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk is moving from the moon to low earth orbit.

Kuiper Systems, a satellite subsidiary of Amazon.com, submitted a bitter comment to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and Mr. Musk and his company have a general attitude that the rules are for others. I accused him of ignoring the rules.

MusksSpaceX and BezossKuiper Systems are in front of an FCC with a rival satellite constellation in low earth orbit to provide broadband Internet access. This controversy reflects a similar sniper between SpaceX and the Bezos Blue Origin Space Company over NASA’s contract to build and demonstrate a human landing vessel system for a planned return to the Moon. I am.

The millionaire controversy was further pointed out on September 8 in an Amazon.com letter to the FCC.

Launch satellites with unlicensed antennas, launch rockets without approval, build unapproved launch towers, reopen factories in violation of shelter-in-place orders, and more from SpaceX and other Musk-led companies Action clarifies their view: the rules are for others, and those who claim or simply demand compliance deserve ridicule and personal attack, Kyper’s lawyer, C Andrew Keithner. Wrote in response to SpaceX’s submission.

Broadside included previous actions by all of Musk’s core businesses, SpaceX, Starlink and Tesla. References relate to rocket launches and launch pad construction in South Texas. Starlinks Antenna Design; And Musk decided to reopen the assembly plant in Tesla Fremont, California in May 2020, opposed orders to keep county health officials at home.

SpaceX replied that Amazon’s eight-page diatribe has nothing to do with the previous topic of the committee. The only question is whether SpaceX provided enough information about the following minor changes to the Starlink satellite configuration application. Executive David Goldman wrote to the FCC on September 9th. SpaceX is asking distributors to allow public comments on the system as a way to expedite application reviews.

Bezos resigned as CEO of Amazon.com in July, but remains chairman with a focus on new projects and initiatives.

Regarding the month’s dissatisfaction, Blue Origin filed a protest of the unsuccessful Nasa-SpaceX contract and subsequently appealed to the Federal Claims Court last month. Nasa has suspended work on the Lunar Module project as part of the Artemis program. This plan may not meet the 2024 agency’s deadline for returning astronauts to the Moon.

The SpaceXs Starlink unit has deployed more than 1,700 satellites in low earth orbit so far, with the potential to eventually exceed 30,000 if required regulatory approval and market demand are guaranteed.

Last December, the FCC awarded SpaceX a $ 886 million US subsidy to help expand broadband in rural areas, but recently some Starlink services are planned, including major airports and parking lots. I have filed an objection to the area.

The Starlink service has customers in about 12 countries. Amazon.com hasn’t launched the satellite yet, but has signed nine launch contracts with the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

In July, Blue Origin also swiped Virgin Galactic and its billionaire founder Richard Branson to defeat Bezos in space in a ballistic flight. Blue Origin claims that the Virgins space travel vehicle did not fly 100 km (62 miles) over the internationally recognized Karman Line space boundary, and its cabin window was smaller than the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. Did.

Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen has adopted cryptocurrencies thanks to his son.Bloomberg

Steve cohen

Until recently, hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen was a bit skeptical about cryptocurrencies. Then his son, Crypto Mania, helped change his mind.

Cohen, founder of Point72 Asset Management and owner of the New York Mets, told the Skybridge Alternative Conference last Tuesday.

He added that if he decided he had the opportunity, he thought it might be an internet-like space, so he didn’t miss it.

With a net worth of $ 11.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Cohen, 65, has since devoted himself to the world of cryptocurrencies, both personally and in the company.

Last week he announced that he was investing in Radkl, a quantitative trading company for digital assets. That was after Recur, an irreplaceable token company, also invested in Cohens’ family office in the latest round of funding.

When I decided I had the opportunity, I thought it might be an internet-like space, but it could be incredibly transformative. I didn’t miss this.

Steve Cohen, Hedge Fund Millionaire

His interest in cryptocurrencies goes beyond cryptocurrencies. Cohen also expressed his fascination with the Metaverse, a vision of a virtual world where people interact through avatars.

There are some distant ideas about how people spend their time, he said. He added that your mind could run wild about how people could interact in the Metaverse and buy virtual real estate and virtual costumes for avatars.

Cohen, a Mets fan since childhood who bought the team for about $ 2.5 billion in December, also talked about the club’s performance and why he likes to own it.

It took me to another territory, Cohen said. It’s notorious to own a hedge fund, but it’s not like owning a sports team in New York.

Takemitsu Takizaki

Takemitsu Takizaki, the founder of KEYENCE, an electronic sensor maker, has become the wealthiest person in Japan, overtaking Tadashi Yanai, the founder of Fast Retailing, the parent company of clothing retailer UNIQLO.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mr. Takizaki’s stake in the company is worth $ 38.2 billion after nearly doubling from the beginning of last year. Fast Retailing’s net worth, which lost more than one-fifth of its assets in 2021, is $ 35.5 billion.

An example of how wealth is changing in the Covid-19 pandemic as factory automation entrepreneurs have replaced the country’s rich list of retail tycoons. Keyence is also backed by being included in the Nikkei Stock Average, Japan’s leading equity index.

Mitsushige Akino, senior executive officer of Ichiyoshi Asset Management in Tokyo, said that this position is likely to continue for some time in terms of asset rankings. A major factor recently was added to the Nikkei 225.

Mr. Takizaki established KEYENCE in 1974 and has steadily established the company as a manufacturer of industrial automation equipment such as sensors, measuring instruments, and machine vision systems. Based in Osaka, the company is known for its high profitability and high payments to its staff.

Keyence shares have risen about 96% since early 2020, bringing the company’s market value to about $ 167 billion. By this standard, it is the second largest company in Japan after Toyota.

Takizaki, who owns 21% of Keyence, added $ 5.9 billion to his fortune this year and is currently the ninth wealthiest person in Asia, according to Bloomberg’s index.

Meanwhile, Yanai lost $ 9.7 billion in assets in 2021 as UNIQLO clothing maker shares fell 18% last week. This represents about 22% of his property.

Michael Rubin wants to create an American-style hunger for the gear of sports teams around the world.Getty Images

Michael Rubin

Michael Rubin, a freshman at the University of Villanova, gave some tips on how to accomplish the first big thing. He used cash borrowed from his neighbors to buy $ 200,000 in overstocked sporting goods and immediately resell it for a profit of $ 75,000.

Since then, he has jumped at the opportunity.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Rubin’s net worth is about $ 8 billion today. He seized the devastating power of internet-based shopping, turning sports merchandiser Fanatics into a $ 18 billion powerhouse, selling everything from NBA jerseys to Kentucky Wildcat-themed portable barbecue grills. According to someone with knowledge of the problem, he owns about 40 percent of the company.

49-year-old Rubin built Fanatics from scrap left over from a deal with eBay 10 years ago. Today, a Florida-based company that has tripled in value through multiple funding rounds in the last 12 months is using a newly discovered burden to create confusion.

Last month, by signing an exclusive contract with Major League Baseball and its Players Association, Tops took the position of a reliable producer of baseball cards. We’ve also added contracts with the NBA and the National Football League.

Fanatics have entered the jersey and apparel space and have definitely taken over, says Mike Gioseffi, co-sponsor of the podcast Sports Cards Nonsense. The speed and breadth of recent moves to trading cards is unprecedented.

Rubin, co-owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and a 10% stake in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, said of Rue Gilt Groupe, an e-commerce company that owns fashion retail websites Rue LaLa and Gilt. He is also an executive chairman.

Updated: September 19, 2021 at 5:00 am

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2021/09/19/space-satellite-feud-escalates-between-jeff-bezos-and-elon-musk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos