Google Chrome settings can expose you to hackers. Be sure to change these key privacy settings.





GOOGLE Chrome users will need to change their browser privacy settings. This is because they can be exposed to hackers.

These are privacy settings that you need to make sure they are updated.

You need to make sure that you have changed your privacy settings

Google Chrome is the most popular browser in the world, but CNET reports that it is considered the least private browser.

However, you can make some small adjustments to increase your privacy.

There are many extensions that can help protect you from hackers.

Chrome web store[拡張機能]Click to search for extensions that you can add to your browser.

Extensions that provide a higher level of security include Cookie Autodelete, uBlock Origin, Privacy Badger, and HTTPS Everywhere.

It is also important to make sure that you are blocking third-party cookies.

Click Settings, scroll down to the Privacy & Security section, and click Cookies and Other Site Data.

From here, select Block third-party cookies.

The extension is not available to Android users, but there are alternatives such as switching browsers completely.

DuckDuckGo is a popular option for security concerns because it doesn’t track user searches.

Other changes you can make to protect your privacy include disabling browser location and search engine autocomplete, disabling password autofill, and periodically deleting your browser history. ..

Google Chrome users were warned last month not to use it. Chrome reportedly lags behind other browsers in protecting users from collecting and tracking data.

Google revealed a security flaw in a blog post.

It provided a solution for all of them and advised users to update as soon as possible.

Google said links and bug details may be limited until the majority of users update with fixes.

“If there is a bug in a third-party library that other projects depend on as well, but haven’t been fixed yet, we’ll still hold the limit.

Google knows where you are 24/7 – here’s how to change the hidden default settings

