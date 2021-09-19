Leading tech company raids small rivals at record pace





The world’s largest tech company stormed small rivals at a record pace this year as US politicians and regulators prepare to crack down on transactions “under radar.”

Since early 2021, tech companies have spent at least $ 264 billion to acquire potential rivals under $ 1 billion, according to Refinitiv data analyzed by the Financial Times. This is twice the previous record of the dot-com boom registered in 2000.

The over-acquisition comes from lawmakers accusing White House, regulators, and large tech companies, especially Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, of curbing competition and harming consumers. It happens in much more strict surveillance.

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp and warns that it may scrutinize even after other transactions have been completed. If a transaction is deemed illegal, it has the power to unleash the transaction and block other transactions in the future.

Last week, the Commission released its findings on technology M & A activities from 2010 to 2019, highlighting the decade-long enthusiastic activity of companies rapidly acquiring smaller rivals.

The FTC chair, Lina Khan, said the study “emphasizes the need to scrutinize reporting requirements.” .. .. And identify areas where the FTC may have unfairly created loopholes that allow transactions to fly under radar. “

Transactions under $ 92 million do not need to be reported to US regulatory agencies.

Recommended

FT data analysis shows that despite such warnings, trading has been accelerating since the end of the reporting time frame. Since the beginning of the year, tech companies have signed record 9,222 transactions to buy startups worth less than $ 1 billion, about 40 percent above 2000 levels.

Barrylin, director of the Washington-based Open Markets Institute, said:

“This deal is bad because it makes these companies much stronger. It’s the kind of competition that can empower and innovate the people, capital markets and investors who work for them. I will stop you. “

With millions of people embracing the Internet and e-commerce during the pandemic, companies have stepped up their digital capabilities, bringing technology mergers and acquisitions of all sizes to new heights in 2021. bottom.

An FTC study reveals that between January 2010 and December 2019, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft made 819 acquisitions that weren’t registered because they didn’t meet the reporting requirements. became. Apart from the size of the transaction, other exemptions may include cross-border transactions for which the buyer has no control.

The study highlights how big tech companies can systematically take advantage of start-up acquisitions to eliminate future competitors, Kahn said.

“”[The study] We understand the extent to which these companies have spent significant resources on acquisitions of start-ups, patent portfolios, and entire teams of engineers, and how most of them have been achieved outside of our scope. “Khan said.

Transactions below the report’s threshold of $ 92 million also hit a record high this year, with $ 66 billion spent taking over assets in this size category through 8,451 transactions, according to Refinitiv data. , Increased by 35% year-on-year.

Microsoft, a software-to-cloud computing group, was the largest acquirer of small assets with nine transactions below the FTC threshold among the five companies in the report. The company, founded by Bill Gates, also made bigger deals, including the acquisition of voice technology pioneer Nuance for $ 16 billion.

The second acquisition in the small transaction category was e-commerce giant Amazon, which had eight transactions. Jeff Bezos’ company also made one mega deal after acquiring the legendary movie studio MGM for $ 8.45 billion.

I think consecutive acquisitions are a Pac-Man strategy — the collective impact of hundreds of small acquisitions can lead to a monopoly giant

The FTC report reports a U.S. antitrust led by the Biden administration and regulators who have gained new firepower under Khan, who is now one of the most influential figures at the forefront of the fair competition in Washington. We are in the midst of a battle to transform trust law.

The findings follow a drastic order signed by Joe Biden in July aimed at curbing the upset of large corporations by eliminating anti-competitive practices. This order, which spans sectors from technology and transportation to healthcare and banking, is part of the Biden administration’s broader strategy to address the concentration of corporate power in several industries.

According to an FTC report, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Google and Microsoft have made 616 acquisitions worth more than $ 1 million, more than 75% of which are non-competitive to the founders and key employees of the target companies. The clause was included. At least 40% of asset age transactions involved companies under the age of five.

FTC Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter said: To an exclusive giant. “

Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Google and Microsoft declined to comment.

Additional reports by Richard Waters, Dave Lee, Hannah Leigh and Patrick Magee

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/e2e34de1-c21b-4963-91e3-12dff5c69ba4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos