Deathloop Ending Description: Answered your WTF question

After two delays, Deathloop was finally released to the world this week. Arkane Studios games are the number one reason to own a PlayStation 5 right now. This is because it’s only for the console that you have to play the most on the console. (Although it’s also on the PC, it requires a powerful computer to play.) Although the game has scored full marks from many retailers, including the CNET sisters, you can read my review here. , It’s not just me. -Site GameSpot.

But all the good things come to an end. Multiplayer will continue you for a while, but Deathloop’s story mode will take 15 to 30 hours to complete, depending on how much you want to do Dilly Dally. The story of the game is incredibly mysterious and there are probably many questions after clocking Deathloop.

I can help answer some (but not all) of them.

Last warning: The following spoilers.

Is that the only ending?

number! Whatever the ending you see, it’s not the only one. Deathloop has three endings, each depending on how it reacts to Julianna in the stabilizer core.

In summary, Colt believes he can ride the Upderm Rakiet Plan (rocket plane) and break the loop to the stabilizer core. However, to access the Laquiet Plan, Colt must kill all seven Aeon Visionaries (Egor, Alexis, Frank, Wenge, Harriet, Charlie, Fia) in one loop. Once you reach the core, you can take Juliana out and break the loop.

But of course, there is another visionary that needs to die. It’s Colt himself.

When confronting Juliana in the stabilizer core, she presents two dueling pistols. You take one each and aim for each other’s heads. She gives you a choice: break the loop (by shooting her) or protect it (by not shooting her) and live in paradise forever.

Juliana presents Colt with a dueling pistol. Either pull the trigger or not.

With Juliana, Colt has the ending to wake up on the beach as usual, but Juliana appears and hates to build a loving dad-daughter relationship. In other words, they are now living the loop as buds.

However, if you shoot Juliana, you have two more options for two more endings. You can sit in the strange stabilizer core lounge. This resets the loop as usual (the most boring ending), as not all visionaries have died.

Alternatively, you can jump off the ledge and break the loop permanently to commit suicide.

If you break the loop well, you’ll wake up on the Black Reef coast, but it’s unusual. You will soon face Juliana, who pierces your face with a gun. She won’t kill you. She spits out and leaves before disappearing. The black leaf sky is orange and appears to swirl.

“Did you do it?” Colt asks himself while investigating the horizon. “Ohhhhhhh”

that’s all?

Yes. Arkane Studios is famous for its sneaky game design, so at this point there may be a secret fourth ending, but if so, no one has found it yet. There are three endings, all of which are very short.

If Juliana wanted an ending scene that would explain everything to Colt, you would be terribly disappointed. I know it was. That said, scrutinizing your notes and documentation in the game will give you answers to some of your questions.

What do we know

The following overview comes from a combination of documents picked up throughout the game and a dialogue between Colt and Juliana. Deathloop drip provides information that everything is out of order and rarely provides an explicit explanation. Reconstructing in chronological order gives you many answers that the ending doesn’t provide. This is what we know to happen with a lead-up to Deathloop.

According to a document in Fristad Rock’s secret spy bunker, Colt Vahn was an army pilot in the 1930s, and after the (fictitious) war was drafted by Operation Horizon, its logo opened many of Blackreef’s doors. I am decorating. ..

Blackleaf had an unusual time anomaly designed to be investigated by Operation Horizon. To do so, they created a rocket to blow up the Blackleaf anomaly. This is the operation in which Colt acts as a pilot. This is referenced in a variety of situations, including a letter from Colt’s partner, Relablake, to Colt. This letter is in an apartment in Carls Bay.

Lira became pregnant as Colt was preparing for her mission. After Colt left, they had a child named Juliana Blake. According to an obituary found in Updaam’s apartment, Lira eventually died of “Karsboranev syndrome” at the age of 51. His flight through the anomaly made Colt out of time for 17 years. (The aforementioned Colt spy record reveals that Colt claimed to have lived on the same day repeatedly for “more than 15 years,” and Julian said Colt had previously been stuck in Blackleaf for 17 years. It gives credibility to Na’s claim.)

After Colt first broke out of the loop, he was admitted to psychiatric care to “show symptoms of advanced mental dissociation.” During this period, a group of 7 people created the Aeon Program-a visionary of 7 people. Operation Horizon stopped experimenting with Blackleaf, but Aeon wanted to take advantage of the anomaly to create eternal life. Some, like Alexis and Frank, wanted to have a party forever, but Egor and Wenge saw it as a way to get endless time for scientific pursuit. (Wenzier’s science helped control the loop, but Egor was the main mastermind of the Aeon program.)

Egor released Colt from psychiatric care and brought him back to Blackleaf, where he was responsible for the security of the Aeon program. The Aeon program has recruited people called eternalists to help build an island that could become a loop paradise. (A note left in the gas chambers of Fristad Rock details the dissatisfied eternalist opposition to the plan.)

Eventually, Colt began to lose his memory and began trying to break out of the loop. In the process, he “killed” Juliana (in her words, in the final scene)-again and again. In the same scene, Colt says he killed her to give her a chance to “real life.”

Juliana is one of the few people who holds her memory from one loop to the next. At some point after entering the second loop as Aeon Security Chief, Colt began to lose his memory and couldn’t remember killing Juliana and other visionaries many times. He also apparently forgot who Juliana was. Juliana resented him (fair enough) and accepted that he had to stop Colt in each loop until he could regain his memory. Then she was able to remind him of the paradise he believed there could be Black Leaf when he joined as Security Chief. Therefore, one of the three endings is Julianna, who has achieved this goal.

Deathloop begins with Colt regaining the ability to hold information between loops. Colt is one of four beings with this ability, alongside Juliana, Charlie’s two-bit robot, and a random eternalist named Pick (this is another story).

Even if you’ve been in the loop for years, everyone else recognizes it as the “first day.”

Don’t you know what?

a lot.

I don’t know exactly where the ardent text came from, but it’s probably Colt’s “psychological dissociation.”

The timeline for Juliana to join Aeon is also unknown. Lira was pregnant when Colt flew an Operation Horizon mission that had been stuck for 17 years. According to spy documents, he had been in psychiatric care for the next five years. When Egor hired Colt as Ion Security Chief, it became Juliana 22, but it wasn’t explained how she participated in the program. “I came here and became an archivist for Aeon,” she said in the ending scene.

It is known that Colt was in the first Blackleaf time loop for 17 years, but it became clear how he got out of the first loop.

Details are unknown, but there is a lot of confusion over “abnormalities.” Anomalies can be used in a way that allows the same person to interact with their version from another dimension. Therefore, there are so many Wenge. It’s also how Colt interacts with different versions of himself, but the details are very unclear.

None of the endings provide a long-term answer as to how Colt’s story ends. To do that, you may have to wait for Deathloop 2.

