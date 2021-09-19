NTDP Launches Tech Research Challenge Initiative to Stimulate Innovation





The Riyadh National Technology Development Program (NTDP) launched the Tech Research Challenge Initiative on Sunday as the second most important initiative of the program aimed at helping technology companies develop their products.

It will also build capacity and strengthen relationships with universities and research centers by stimulating research, development and innovation, building capacity and localizing knowledge in the information technology sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030. increase.

King Abdul Aziz Science and Technology City (KACST) is considered a strategic partner and supporter of the initiative based on its expertise in research, development and innovation.

This initiative brings together technology companies, universities and research centers to bring together technology companies, universities and research centers to provide experts in the fields of new technology in computer science, IT, college students, researchers and faculty with the technical challenges facing companies. Allows you to participate in suggestions, plans, and achievements. A project or innovation with certified outcomes that can be used and applied as an innovative scientific solution.

This initiative also aims to develop research, development and innovation capabilities in the IT sector of Saudi Arabia, directing the efforts of universities and research centers to research projects that can meet the needs of the private sector in the IT sector. We encourage more cooperation. Between private sector, universities and research centers in research, development and innovation projects in the IT field.

The challenges are scheduled to begin at the beginning of each semester, with a total of three challenges each year for tech companies, universities, research centers, students and researchers, with companies completing one or two research projects. You need to present a possible challenge. semester.

In addition, it is important for the task to have elements of innovation, applicability, and marketing ability that allow the university or research center to select the issues that have been adopted and designate a team of students and researchers working on these issues as research projects. ..

Exceptionally this year, the research team will work with some companies, universities and research centers to tackle the challenges offered by NTDP.

The jury is made up of members from universities, research centers and business centers (accelerators, incubators, project developers, innovation centers, technology investment experts) and reviews and evaluates projects to determine winners. ..

Winners will be awarded the highest technical challenge award, and the award-winning university or research center will be awarded the highest support award for technical research in addition to the award-winning student award.

Researcher registration begins after the university nominates participating teams on the initiative website (https://ntdp.gov.sa/trc).

NTDP is launching several initiatives throughout the year to achieve its goal of developing the ICT sector to make Saudi Arabia an international entrepreneur in manufacturing and adoption of technology in several courses.

It mainly contributes to the establishment of a comprehensive national technology system by localizing technology in the information field, creates competitive opportunities and promotes investment in the field, and digital information technology with the support of all target companies and sectors. It is made possible by the development and contribution of the sector. Development of ICT system to be an effective contributor to the digital national economy.spa

