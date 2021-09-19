Reasons to live in the golden age of innovation





Self-organizing team

Despite the horrifying headlines every day, the important news is that we are living in a golden age of innovation. It’s called the digital age, among other names, but the label is misinterpreted to mean that it’s just technology. In fact, it’s a combination of both new technology and a radically different kind of management. It is the combination of both new technology and new management that creates something radically different from what was happening in the 20th century.

The new digital technology is amazing. Internet, cloud, algorithmic decision making, blockchain, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 3D printing. In addition, technology is evolving rapidly, and as Vivek Wadhwa et al’s book From Incremental To Exponential (Berrett-Koehler, 2020) points out, technology interacts to create more possibilities. increase.

Innovative new management method

Still, technology alone doesn’t make a big difference. Over the last two decades, we’ve learned that without the different idea of ​​managing people who create value for others, the benefits of new technologies are negligible. This is a new management metamodel that is radically different from industrial-era management, which was based on efficiency and output. Companies such as Haier and Microsoft are showing new ways, among many others, not only in technology, but also in automobiles, finance, health, agriculture, music, movies, retail, restaurants, games, hotels and more. New management ideas include:

Accept the goal of creating value for your customers as the primary foundation of everything your company does.

Unleash your talent with self-organizing teams and micro-enterprise. Talent is now driving strategy, not the other way around.

It acts as a network of capabilities, not a hierarchy of privileges.

It enables companies to create new businesses, new business models, platforms, ecosystems, and manage data as assets.

And with the introduction of both technology and management, dramatic benefits begin to emerge along three sides.

First of all, the impressive benefits to our customers are mostly magic: how we work, how we communicate, how to get there, how to shop, how to play games, how to provide health care and education, how to raise children, how. How to enjoy, how to read, how to listen to music, how to watch the theater, how to go to the movies, and how to worship, that is, how we Do you live in? This combination of new technology and new ways of running a business is changing most of our lives, even for people in developing countries.

Second, it has potentially changed the workplace for the better. When the people at work work together in a self-organizing team and focus on delivering value to their customers, the work can be meaningful and uplifting. At best, humans provide value to other humans, as opposed to individuals who produce things according to the instructions of their boss.

Third, once a company is completely in this mode, it is much more beneficial to the company itself. Microsoft is an impressive example. In 2014, under the leadership of CEO and now chair Satya Nadella, we are working on a new approach. Microsoft has added $ 1.5 trillion to its market capitalization since he took over and implemented this different way of running the company.

Is this really new?

Some critics ask if there is really something new in the new management method. In fact, management innovators have been working on some of these changes for at least a century, starting with Mary Parker Follette in the 1920s. But until recently, as Art Kleiner described in his book The Age of Heretics (Jossey-Bass, 2008), there was little lasting success.

As Gary Hamel explained last year, you can go back and read about the predecessor of agile management, early attempts to build a self-management team, and a more participatory decision-making structure. Much of this work increased productivity and engagement significantly in the 1960s and 1970s, but with few scaled-up changes. Most of these efforts were eventually discontinued or marginalized. In the end, the empire counterattacked.

New metamodel of management

Therefore, this new management metamodel is not just another variant of 20th century management. Sure, it’s not anywhere yet. However, the extraordinary profits brought by companies that have adopted the new metamodel create great incentives for other companies to make shifts and not to make shifts.

What makes Microsoft such a remarkable story is that it is often cited as an example of stagnant bureaucracy that never changes. The change indicates that change is possible.

In the meantime, many large companies in the old industrial era are struggling. Therefore, it is dangerous to think of the new era as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and adjust the pace of Klaus Schwab and his book The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Currency, 2017). If companies consider this a continuation or evolution of the industrial era, they are less likely to succeed with the new management metamodels needed to process digital technology.

Are a large number of people prospering?

Nobel Prize-winning economist Edmund Phelps wrote in his book Mass Prosperity: How Grassroots Innovation Created Work, Challenges and Change (Princeton, 2013). It suggests that it may be at stake. And when you look at what’s happening in the best companies today, it starts to look plausible. However, there is also legitimate concern that if these new technologies are used for malicious purposes, we may be at risk of large-scale human oppression. This is the choice that societies around the world are currently facing. As Phelps suggests, are we heading for mass human prosperity? Or is it a large-scale human oppression? The choice is ours. But to make that choice, you first need to understand it.

