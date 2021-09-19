Google TV has the power of anime and search on that side





If you’re a big fan of Tenchi Muyo, One Piece-like anime series, and you’ve probably seen one in the last decade (do you know you don’t know much about anime?), Find the nearest anime series. Try it A gadget with Google TV like the new Chromecast. Crunchyroll’s popular Japanese export library has been added to the OS-wide search feature.

9to5Google has discovered that Crunchyroll shows have been displayed on the Google TV interface over the past few weeks. Of course, the app has been available on Android TV for a long time, but like other popular services already, it now seems to be fully integrated into the new home screen experience. Oddly enough, the Funimation service is on the service list for at least some users, but it doesn’t seem to do anything yet. Funimation’s parent company Sony purchased Crunchyroll at the end of last year, but the two libraries haven’t been integrated yet.

Like most parts of the Google TV interface, this feature has not yet been generally deployed on Android TV. The Google TV interface runs on Android TV and is currently on Google’s Chromecast and some new TVs from Sony and TCL.

