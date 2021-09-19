4 Opportunities for Business to Help Kids Overcome Challenges





Now is the time to harness the creativity of public and private sector partnerships to create mutual pollination of ideas and solutions to the challenges children face today. Four urgent issues for children and adolescents to address include learning, vaccines, mental health, climate and water. We must never forget to engage with the youth themselves. Clarification of their ideas, experience, and their needs is the key to ensuring that the solution reaches its limit.

These are difficult times for children and young people around the world. The socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates existing crises such as climate change, conflict and barriers to learning and acquisition opportunities.

We are at the key point where we must act collectively to achieve a truly equitable, inclusive and resilient recovery from a pandemic. This means keeping children from being left behind and giving everyone access to the basic services and support they need to grow. But we can only achieve these goals for our children by working together.

Now is the time to leverage the creativity and leadership of public and private sector partnerships to create true cross-pollination of ideas and solutions to the challenges facing children today. Starting by addressing these four urgent issues for children and adolescents, we believe we are on the road to resilient recovery and a better future.

The COVID-19 pandemic is deepening the global educational crisis. In 19 countries, more than 156 million students are still affected by the national closure. On the first day of school, a milestone in a child’s life was postponed indefinitely for 140 million children worldwide. The impact of school closures and digital divisions on education for children and adolescents, health and well-being at key developmental stages has serious implications for each child, their families, and the economy. Through the Reimagine Education initiative, we are committed to global learning. It puts education at risk and transforms it by providing children and adolescents with equal access to quality digital learning services. This means connecting them all to world-class digital solutions for learning by 2030. One way we have been working towards this goal is through Giga, a UNICEF-ITU global initiative that connects all schools to the Internet and connects all young people to information, opportunities and choices.

Reimagine Education is also supported by Generation Unlimited (GenU). It aims to enable the largest generation of young people in history to earn a living and exercise their citizenship in preparation for the transition to work. Through GenU, we have strong public-private youth partnerships in 47 countries, which will grow to 60 by the end of the year.

Together, we can create opportunities for young people to participate in education and rethinking their future. We ask the private sector to help children in the following ways:

Join UNICEF and GenU to rethink education with our education and job technology products and services. Target investment and innovation to modernize education and provide access to digital learning content and platforms, and low-cost devices. We will support efforts to build $ 5 billion in donor support bonds to fund last mile infrastructure and school connectivity.

With 1.3 billion children living in countries at high risk of climate change-related disasters, school closures and loss of learning are new criteria unless urgent action is taken. According to a new UNICEF report, these same countries are already in a learning crisis and 60% of children will not be able to read simple texts by the age of 10.

Image: UNICEF

Equity access to diagnostics, treatments and vaccines, which are important ways to get out of the pandemic, is more urgent than ever. The wealthiest economies in the world need to urgently prioritize sharing vaccines and other necessary supplies with low-income countries and increasing support for equitable vaccine delivery in these countries. Vaccine manufacturers need to issue more IP licenses and technical partnerships to expand production capacity and geographically diversify COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 5 billion doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been given worldwide, but in developing and emerging economies, millions of front-line workers have not yet received a single dose. There is. The longer the virus continues to spread unchecked, the higher the risk of developing more deadly or infectious variants. Inequality is enormous. For example, as of September 1, 2021, 1.8% of people in low-income countries received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 63.1% in high-income countries.

Significant action from private and public sector partners is urgently needed.

1. Strengthen resilient health systems by increasing investment across health, nutrition, water and sanitation, education, child protection and social protection.

2. Countries with surplus COVID-19 vaccines should immediately donate doses to low-income countries, as well as the syringes and protective equipment needed to safely deliver them.

3. Lift import and export restrictions that affect vaccine ingredients, ingredients and production doses to fluidize the global supply chain.

Mental health has proven to be a shadow pandemic that we cannot ignore. The lives of children everywhere are upset, confusing comfortable and familiar patterns such as going to school and playing outdoors. The blockade robbed adolescents of social and peer connections that are very important at this time of life. Many children have been stuck in closed rooms and exposed to violence, neglect and abuse, without the support normally found in schools and with their extended families and communities.

Even before the pandemic, children and adolescents bear the burden of mental health risks, with half of all mental illnesses developing before the age of 15 and 75% by early adulthood. The majority of the 800,000 people who die from suicide each year are young people, and self-harm is the fourth leading cause of death at the age of 1519, with a high proportion of adolescent girls. Globally, it is estimated that one in four children lives with parents with mental illness.

We need more companies, partners, and colleagues to participate through important actions.

1. Recognize a society-wide approach to promoting, protecting and caring for mental health.

2. Increase investment, significantly expand youth mental health and psychosocial services, and increase access to universal parenting programs.

3. Fund innovative mental health solutions such as online counseling and the creation of peer mentor systems using digital platforms to help young people help and support each other. We need to scale up such a promising solution.

4. Build a public-private partnership to advance adolescent mental health research.

Children and adolescents face the devastating consequences of climate crisis and water insecurity, but they are the least responsible. In August, UNICEF released the first comprehensive analysis of climate risk from a child’s perspective, and the results are spectacular. Almost all children on the planet are already exposed to at least one climate disaster, including heat waves, air pollution, water scarcity and cyclones.

Nearly half of the world’s 2.2 billion children, about 1 billion children live in one of 33 countries that are classified as at great risk to the effects of climate change. These children face a fatal combination of exposure to multiple climate and environmental shocks and high vulnerabilities due to inadequate essential services such as water and sanitation, medical care and education.

We need more companies, partners, and colleagues to participate through important actions.

1. Increase investment in climate adaptation and resilience for key services for children, such as water, sanitation and sanitation systems, health and education services.

2. Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 45% from 2010 levels to 2030 to maintain global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

3. Provide children with climate education and green skills that are essential for adapting and preparing for the effects of climate change.

4. Engage young people in all national, regional and international climate negotiations and decisions, including COP26.

5. Make sure that recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is environmentally friendly, low carbon and comprehensive.

As UNICEF celebrates its 75th anniversary, working with partners is essential to short-term support for children and communities and to build resilience and lasting development in parts of the world where little progress is being made. Flexible, unallocated funding remains important for this.

Its annual meeting features top examples of public-private cooperation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution technology used to develop the Sustainable Development Agenda.

This year, it will be held in parallel with the UN General Assembly, which will host the 1st Climate Summit. This has given timely public concerns about weather conditions, pollution, marine health, and wildlife depletion and increased public behavior. It also reflects an understanding of the business case of growing behavior.

The United Nations Strategic Development Goals and the Paris Agreement provide an architecture to solve many of these challenges. But to achieve this, production, operations, and consumption patterns need to change.

The activities of the World Economic Forum are important and the Summit provides an opportunity to discuss, discuss and address these issues at the global policy level.

Platforms such as the World Economic Forum have played an important role in creating space for public-private partnerships and facilitating the actions of multiple stakeholders, along with the innovation, expertise and scale of private sectors. More needed.

Above all, we must not forget our relationship with the young people themselves. Clarification of their ideas, experiences, and their own needs will be the key to ensuring that the solution is appropriate and reaches the most limited children and adolescents. You cannot build their future without them.

Written by

Henrietta H. Fore, Secretary-General of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

Written by

Henrietta H. Fore, Secretary-General of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

