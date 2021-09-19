Google TV Streaming Service: Full List





Perhaps the most useful feature of the new Google TV platform is the ability to aggregate and organize content from different sources. But which one? Below is a complete list of streaming services that Google TV will support at release.

Of course, Google can get content from its own services such as YouTube TV and Google TV (formerly Play Movies). However, there are quite a few other third-party services. Includes major players such as Disney +, Hulu and HBO Max, as well as NBC’s Peacock. A complete list of services can be found below.

ABC Amazon Prime Video AMC A & E Comedy Central Crackle Crunchyroll / Funimation DC Universe Disney NOW Disney + Epix Now Fox Now FuboTV Google Play Movies (now Google TV) Hulu HBO Go HBO Max History Lifetime MTV NBC Paramount + (formerly CBS All Access) Peacock Pluto TV Showtime Showtime Anytime Sling TV Starz TBS CW TNT Tubi TV VH1 YouTube TV

This list of supported streaming services is likely to grow over time, so be aware of changes in Google TV and update this article accordingly.

In particular, some services vary from platform to platform. For example, Netflix shredded the Google TV integration, but only moved the directory back to Google TV on TVs such as Chromecast. The Apple TV + is on a similar ship. The content of the service does not appear in the Google TV app, but Chromecast’s Google TV interface aggregates the content of the service.

Update 9/19: Using FuboTV as a previous addition, Funimation and Crunchyroll have also been added to the list of streaming services that can be integrated with Google TV. Google TV shows Crunchyroll content in search,[サービス]It also provides a link to your Funimation account in the menu.

The Google Play Movies & TV app, which replaces this new platform, had similar functionality to Google TV in that it searched content for a variety of services, but it wasn’t widely used. By integrating with the Google Watchlist for your entire account and placing it directly on your TV, Google TV is much more likely to support this feature.

Google TV was first available on TV with the new Chromecast and is currently being rolled out on Android smartphones.

Google TV Details:

