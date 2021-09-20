ViBiCloud advances with Microsoft Azure to enhance its specialized migration portfolio





Aditya Vincent and Alfonso Bram (ViBiCloud)

Credit: ViBiCloud

ViBiCloud delivers two new levels of advanced Microsoft Azure specialization in Indonesia, strengthening migration expertise on Windows Server and SQL Server, and Linux and open source databases.

This certification recognizes technology providers that are specific to Windows Server and SQL Server and have deep expertise in migrating workloads to the Azure platform. Linux and open source database disciplines, on the other hand, recognize excellence in deploying MySQL and PostgreSQL. Third-party audits are coordinated to strict standards and are awarded to partners based on strong examples of customer success and internal staff skills.

Alfonsus Bram, CEO of ViBiCloud, says he has maintained a stance in the spirit of From Indonesia For Indonesia since its inception as an Indonesian company. We are ready to offer specific disciplines that have been certified and audited by Microsoft and our customers around the world.

With these disciplines, our professionals continue to follow world-class standards to accelerate digital transformation and continue to move forward to contribute to Indonesia 4.0.

According to Vincentius Aditya, Head of Microsoft Business Group at ViBiCloud, organizations looking to modernize their application stack to maximize the benefits of the cloud will provide guidance on deployment analysis, planning, and migration stages to their partner ecosystem. I’m looking for.

Cloud migration begins with an assessment process performed by the Azure Migration Assessment tool to ensure that workload costs are accurate and optimized, Aditya outlined. After evaluation, planning and deployment leverages migration technology to minimize the risk of downtime.

Migrated workloads are then typically tested to ensure that performance is performing as desired and that it follows Microsoft best practices in Azure. Plan, design and coordinate your migration process end-to-end. In many cases, the transition is just the beginning of unleashing the potential for further innovation in the future.

For Aditya (when referring to Microsoft data points), with the right migration approach and optimized workload model, you can use Azure to achieve a return on investment of over 465% within five years.

The move is also in line with recent Microsoft plans to launch the first data center region in Indonesia, with breakthroughs designed to deliver cloud services locally on Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services ( We will face directly with AWS). Data security and privacy legislation.

Following the ambition of AWS to establish an infrastructure region with the launch of the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) region in Jakarta in June 2020, Microsoft’s official announcement in February will bring Microsoft to an increasingly competitive cloud race in Indonesia. It was announced that we would participate. By early 2022.

Forming part of the Verdayakan Economy Digital Indonesia Initiative, whose mission is to drive the growth of national digital transformation, Redmond will improve the skills of another 3 million Indonesians within the next 12 months, 2021 Year.

Migrating Windows Server and SQL Server to Microsoft Azure and Linux, and migrating open source databases to highly specialized areas to Azure is considered the most effective way to migrate Windows-based and Linux-based workloads to Azure. Emphasizes partners who can. Clark, Corporate Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Microsoft.

ViBiCloud has clearly demonstrated that it has both the skills and experience to provide clients with a path to a successful migration so that they can enjoy the benefits of being in the cloud.

High professional level

A new round of ViBi Cloud certification in Indonesia, as revealed in an exclusive interview with Channel Asia, is a few weeks after Clark announces plans to accelerate the level of expertise of partners across the Microsoft ecosystem. It is done.

Customers are in this state of change. In other words, you need to work with the channel to prepare it for future opportunities. This is what Clark observed in a conversation with Channel Asia, which is quite different from what it was five years ago.

Rodney Clarke, Corporate Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Microsoft, is in a state of transformation for its customers. In short, we need to work with our channels to prepare for future opportunities that are quite different from what they were five years ago.

Clark addressed the Asia-Pacific-wide partner ecosystem and emphasized the importance of partners building new levels of expertise in response to changing market demand after the pandemic.

However, this acknowledges that the profitability of partners and a high degree of specialization are now closely linked, rather than the predictable and traditional rally cry of the new global channel chief appointed in early April. I am.

Customers need partners who are deeply involved in threat protection as well as security. Clark advised that he was deeply involved in Teamsor Viva as well as his modern work. Given that today’s customers are becoming more and more technical and investing more in this area, the concept of advanced specialization has become the currency for partners to participate in the co-selling process.

This does not suggest that competencies are no longer important. Competencies are very important and will continue to be an area of ​​continuous investment. However, over time, customers are rapidly adopting technology, and as a result, they need partners with deep expertise.

According to the latest EDGER research findings, annually commissioned by Channel Asia in partnership with Tech Research Asia, customers in the region are becoming more dependent on their partners to meet their enhanced strategic priorities in the coming months. increase.

In Southeast Asia, major end-user investment areas focus on digital transformation and security prior to cloud migration, application modernization, and data analytics. This means that a whopping 81% of companies across ASEAN are tasking their channels to deliver more IT projects, provided they provide deep skills.

Read more ViBi Cloud maximizes Microsoft Azure Arc to announce new cloud service in Indonesia

Demand for partner expertise clearly exists after the pandemic, but such demand needs attention and justifies Microsoft’s acceleration of investment in the realization of the discipline over the past 12 months. increase.

Clark admitted that the background to this was actually the customer’s request. Look at the number of data scientists and application developers employed. They are being adopted faster by non-tech companies than channels. Basically, we needed to match that level of partner engagement with our customers, which was done through a balance between activation and recruitment activities.

Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, the silver lining surges re-skills with partners to relocate employees and maximize opportunities to build expertise in more strategic areas of technology focus. Arrived in the form of.

Mark Iles, Executive Analyst at Tech Research Asia, has won and advised anyone with skills.

Finding new skills is difficult, and partners who can combine such skills into incredibly tight services will be very successful in the market. “

