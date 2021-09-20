The decade when Google launched and Friends debuted was also perfect for worker satisfaction.





Low-income people in the UK were more satisfied with their jobs in the early 1990s than high-income people, but this has worsened over the last three decades, a new report from the Resolution Foundation said.

Between 1991 and 1991, 73% of low-income earners reported high job satisfaction compared to 59% of high-paying employees.

But now overall job satisfaction has dropped to just under 60% among both high-paying and low-paying employees.

This was “probably caused by increased levels of work intensity and stress, and reduced levels of control over their work,” the report said.

Between 1989 and 2015, workplace stress increased from 30% to 38%, and workers felt they had a say in decisions to change the way they work and fell sharply.

This decline was especially noticeable for low-income earners, who fell from 44% to 27% between 1992 and 2017.

The report said that the majority of many people are waking up time-consuming jobs, and their work experience can shape their broader well-being and standard of living.

Overall, work satisfaction remained resilient at around 60% in the 1990s and 2000s, but fell to 52% after the financial crisis and slightly recovered to 56% between 2017 and 2019. bottom.

On the plus side, over the last three decades, the percentage of employees who say their work helps others has increased, their work provides a perspective on progress, and they take pride in where they work. The number of people who say that they are there is increasing.

Towards the 2020s, which heralds another time for workplace change caused by advances in automation due to Covid, Brexit and other factors, the impact of workplace shifts will be not only wages and productivity, but also workers’ jobs. It should also be measured in terms of satisfaction and happiness. Too, the report said.

Policy makers added that they had to deal with the problems of low-income earners above the minimum wage, such as lack of control over the work they do.

As the UK is heading towards a post-pandemic economy, more focus needs on these broader work satisfaction measures to increase worker well-being and wages. Krishna Shah, a researcher at the Resolution Foundation, said that especially low-income earners need to have a greater say in the work they do.

