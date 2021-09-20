Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Launches: Release Dates and Features





Since Pixel’s first debut, the new Google smartphones haven’t seen this excitement. The Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 are major upgrades to the current semi-range Pixel 5. In an eye-catching twin-tone style, Google has added unique Android 12 features such as the Tensor processor and dynamic shades of innovative materials. Optimized camera sensor as well as you.

With all these outstanding and innovative features at your disposal, Pixels definitely represents its key style and features.

Both the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 feature a stunning design. The Pixel 6 comes in a variety of shades, including bluish grey with soft yellow accents, black edition with a light gray top, and pink. The Pixel 6 Pro is lined with a blend of black and gray, bright orange with bolder orange accents, and white with a cream accent bar.

Google Pixel 6 release date

The Pixel 6 series will all be available on October 19th. Google has already announced that the Pixel 6 series will be available in eight countries. Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Taiwan, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom are mentioned countries.

Features of Google Pixel 6

processor

The latest Pixel series boasts a Tensorso C chip. It is named after the TPU (Tenson Processing Units) that Google uses in data centers around the world. Tensor is a system on a chip, not a stand-alone processor.

It’s made by Google, but I still don’t know what Google designed and what I borrowed from others. In any case, we know that Google does offer two things. The latest Titan M2 processor for security and a mobile TPU for optimized AI operation. What’s left, such as GPU, CPU, and 5G modem support, is still amazing.

Display and battery

In addition, the Pixel 6 fits a 6.4-inch AMOLED + Full HD display, in addition to punched holes. The 6.4-inch Full HD display is backed up by Google’s built-in chipset, which is rumored to compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC. The latest Pixel series is well built and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is very common with the Pixel series. Once in the operating system, both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro support Android 12 OS with a 4,614mAh battery to maximize your remote charger adventure.

Optics, camera, storage

When it comes to optics and cameras, the Pixel 6 fits into dual cameras that include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an outstanding 50MP primary wide-angle sensor. In addition to these two beasts, the Pixel 6 also defends a front-mounted 8-megapixel camera.

The Pixel 6 will be available in two different specifications with 8GB RAM affiliated with both 256GB and 128GB internal storage, without sacrificing low storage.

It is estimated that future Pixel series will include a 33W fast charge function and power brick in the package.

Google Pixel6 fingerprint sensor

Google has finally replaced the back-mounted fingerprint reader with the Pixel 6’s under-display fingerprint reader. Thanks to this major upgrade, unlocking both the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 will be much faster and smoother. No information is yet available to know if the fingerprint sensor is an optical scanner or uses ultrasonic technology.

Not much information is available about the upcoming Pixel series, but its value will be spectacular with these absolute beasts.

