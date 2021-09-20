What you need to know





Tech companies are always appealing to each other. Most of these proceedings fly under radar, but Epic Games’ fight between Apple and Google isn’t.

In August 2020, Epic filed a proceeding against Apple and Google. Epic Games complained that the two companies dominate their respective app stores.

On the surface, the proceedings against Apple and Google look the same. But if you look a little deeper, Google looks more gloomy.

Why did Epic Games sue Google?

Epic Games owns Fortnite, which makes a lot of money each year. According to that policy, Google accounts for up to 30% of the revenue generated by games. Epic Games hated this 30% reduction and sought to avoid this by allowing players to purchase in-game items directly from Epic.

Epic’s attempt to circumvent the Google Play Store in-app purchase model violated the terms and conditions that all developers agree to when hosting apps on the Google Play Store. Next, Google removed Fortnite from the Play Store.

Epic seems to have been ready for the proceedings in anticipation of Fortnite’s removal. As a result, Epic Games has filed a proceeding against Google for exclusive practices that violate state law.

What is the current status of Epic Games’ proceedings against Google?

On August 19, 2020, Judge Donato ordered the proceedings to be filed without editing. In other words, Judge Donato wanted everyone to see the essence of Epic Games’ complaints.

According to an unedited document, Google was very aware of how Epic Games would launch Fortnite outside the Google Play store. The documentation claims that Google followed Epic’s lead and was afraid of other developers making the game available outside the Play Store. Google’s internal presentation estimates that Google Play revenue alone could lose “up to $ 6 billion in 2022.”

To minimize the risk of developers abandoning the Play Store, Google has launched a “Premier Device Program” and a “Project Hug.” Both of these projects aimed to encourage developers and smartphone makers to prefer the Google Play store over other solutions.

The Premier Device Program was intended to prevent smartphone makers from pre-installing third-party game launchers like Fortnite. Google paid manufacturers of premier device programs 12% of their search revenue instead of the usual 8%. Some manufacturers, such as LG and Motorola, have obtained an additional 3-6% of the amount customers spend on the Play Store.

The Premier Device Program was a huge success for Google. Under this program, OEMs such as Motorola and LG have promised to ship 98% and 97% of their respective devices without a third-party app store. Other manufacturers like BBK in China are only 70% committed.

Next, Project Hug saw Google donate millions of dollars to game developers. Google has done this to encourage developers to keep the game on the Play Store. According to the proceedings, Google has reduced about 20 such transactions with developers like Activision Blizzard.

Screenshots of the 2018 internal Google presentation

In addition, Google has considered buying a stake in Epic Games from Tencent, a Chinese company that owns 40% of Epic Games. Google has even worked with Tencent to propose a full purchase of Epic.

All of these alleged facts are part of an Epic Games complaint filed with Google in 2020. Epic claims that these efforts have slowed the growth of app stores other than the Google Play store on Android.

The Epic Games proceedings against Google look much stronger than the proceedings against Apple

A recent ruling in Epic’s proceedings against Apple shows that if Epic wants to prove Google as exclusive, it needs a stronger proceeding. And if the complaint is accurate, Epic certainly makes a stronger claim to Google.

That said, having a stronger claim and getting a favorable verdict are two different things. Whatever happens, the results have widespread consequences for mobile developers. Let’s hope those results are positive.

Epic Games vs. Apple Proceedings: What You Need to Know

As Epic Games and Apple work from legitimate toe to toe, let’s see what’s involved in this giant fight.

