Material You is a redesign of the Google Phone, which is currently in beta.





Google Phone is the latest app to modify Material You before Android 12 is released later this year.

Earlier this week, a new beta update (version 70) of the Google Phone app began to be released via the Play Store, but there was no immediate noticeable difference. However, as of Thursday night, I found that the Google Phone had a new design. The most notable changes have been made to the navigation bar at the bottom of the app, which now includes a round indicator to show which tab to display. Select a design different from re on and Material You. Similarly, two floating buttons (one used to open the dialer and one shortcut to Duo) have changed from a circle to a round square. This same change can be seen in most of Google’s newly redesigned Workspace apps.

Within days of the release of Material You’s design, Google Phone acquired dynamic colors to match. Over the last few weeks, Google has rolled out Material You redesigns more often, with Android 12 Beta 5 bringing in colorful new designs. For Calculator and Clock apps on Pixel smartphones. A normal feature of Material You, especially on Android 12, is that the app uses a custom color scheme that matches the current wallpaper, but there are other tweaks that can be easily distinguished from previous Material Theming.

The actual dialer of the phone app has much more subtle tweaks, such as switching the round call button to an oval button. Interestingly, Material You’s color themes are usually emphasized, but Google Phone doesn’t currently respect wallpaper colors. Android 12. Instead, the app remains a regular shade of blue. In particular, if the material you redesigned app is available on Android 11 and earlier, you’ll see the same tactic of using shades of blue instead of dynamic colors. In this case, the lack of dynamic color may simply be a bug.

So far, this seems to be the first instance of Google that separated the rollout of the redesigned material from dynamic color availability. That’s why some members of our team got dynamic colors the day after the redesign, while others are still sticking to the all-blue theme.

Update 9/17: Over the past few days, Google has gradually rolled out dynamic color support for phone apps to support for Android 12. Previously the app had a static shade of blue, but now more palettes of colors are available.

Not all devices we checked have received the redesigned material for Google Phone, but between our phones and reports from readers, so far it has only been deployed to Android 12 devices. increase. Please let us know in the device, comments if you see the redesigned material on Android 11!

