Australian startup Unlockd sues Google in the US





Mobile advertising startup Unlockd has filed a proceeding against Google alleging that it has collapsed due to the anti-competitive behavior of tech giants.

The once high-flying Australian founder filed a 69-page complaint in California claiming that Google was forced into bankruptcy as a direct result of banning the Unlockds app.

Complaints say Google is no longer the ideal startup it once claimed. From online search engines to mobile application delivery, we have gained monopoly power in multiple digital markets, leveraging that monopoly power to strengthen our advantage, eliminate competitors and always be a core profit driver. I have a digital ad in mind. Google’s history confirms the maxim that absolute power is absolutely corrupt.

Unlocked co-founder Matt Bergman filed a lawsuit against Google in the United States, alleging that he abused market power to shut down the company and then sought damages. Credit: Arsineh Houspian

Unlockd was founded in Australia in June 2014 by Matt Berriman, Craig Watt and Chris Kerrisk. The app displayed an ad to users of the Google Android operating system when the user unlocked their smartphone.

Its prominent supporters included Lachlan Murdoch, former Seven Group CEO Peter Gammell, Margaret Jackson, Andrew Walsh, and Catch of the Day founders Hezi and Gabby Leibovich.

The Unlockds app, worth more than $ 200 million, was on track for an initial public offering on the Australian Stock Exchange before Google banned it. Unlocked claims that in 2018, startups collapsed into self-management due to Google’s decision to revoke the app’s previous approval and ban the app’s services.

Rather than successfully depleting IPO Unlockds’ capital, the complaint said its partner had cut off its relationship with the company and the company was eventually forced into bankruptcy proceedings around the world, including the United States.

Unlockd said in its complaint that Google’s full import of anti-competitive behavior was only revealed when Google recently made a significant strategic investment in startup Glance, which operates in the same space as Unlockd. Said it became.

By removing Unlocked from the scene, Google was in a position to invest in and partner with a company that does much the same thing as Unlockd, without Unlockd getting in the way. Don’t be evil.

