A Peruvian engineer who realized her dream of working at Google and working on a project for the Latino community in the United States | EC Story | Certificate





Rosalva Gallardo can be a great professional pianist. But when he entered the word processor course in the 1990s, his life changed. The Peruvian engineer then became director of the software program for google browser, fulfilling his dream of working in Silicon Valley. But the road wasn’t easy, but he wasn’t motivated.

After discovering his profession, Rosalba decided to study information engineering at PUCP. The place he noticed early on was a minority, surrounded by many male colleagues. This did not stop him from advancing his goals. “I remember mentioning one of the Silicon Valley teachers she asked.” What is Silicon Valley? “So they tell me where it’s a big tech company. I did a little more research and said, “I want to work there.” And do you remember the friend next to me saying “yes, no”?

Despite people’s suspicions, Rosalba remained resolute. He first worked in the university’s IT department (creating a program to publish admission results) and then in Novatronic, where he was able to do what he liked, the team. So he created a program for a telecommunications company. He did so until he was motivated to study a particular topic: how to improve the software process and improve quality.

At that time, he was a future engineer for Google Browser, where I decided to get a PhD abroad. “When I entered college, people said to me,” Do you know English? I “No, but I will learn.” Also (they told me) if I know someone who goes in there, they give me a scholarship: “You have to meet people there.” Answer, “No one knows, but how do you know if you don’t try it?”

Rosalva studied English and did her best to take college exams with her favorite curriculum. Surprisingly, the University of California has offered him a full scholarship to earn a PhD in computer science in software engineering. This effort has paid off. “I put everything in two bags and went to the United States to get a PhD,” I remember.

Silicon Valley: Dreams come true

As part of the grant (or “fellowship”), the first and second years of Peruvian engineers working as teaching assistants were spent practicing and modifying exams, and the third year was a research assistant. “It covers college scholarships, but apart from that, they gave me scholarships that I could use to support me, so I decided to take advantage of this. It was a great opportunity.

But the culture shock she felt should not have been underestimated. She lived alone, her peers came from Americans or different parts of the world, and language was a barrier. “I remember being told to read two books when I was in the first grade. One of them is the philosophy of science, or complex reading. We have to read it one weekend. I didn’t. I think I could only read half the words because I had to look up at least 10 words in the dictionary. I went to class and told my teacher, and she kept trying me Said and Rosalva Gallardo continued to challenge. By the end of her doctoral, I was able to write two books in English.

At that moment, life offered her a choice, an offer, and she chose to reach Silicon Valley. That is to work for Intel Corporation. They have spent five years managing software quality at one of the world’s most important technology companies. At that time, she also started a project, Peruvian and Texyo, aimed at bringing Peruvians and Latinos closer to the technical environment of the region. Rosalva arrived at Google thanks to the mention of members of the Peruvian community. “He said, why don’t you apply? I applied for Google and entered.

“Working at Google was one of my dreams because of the number of tools and the impact that products have on humanity as a whole. I really like their culture,” says a Peruvian engineer. She had the opportunity to lead a team of people around the world as part of org googleThe philanthropy. In addition, he spends 20% of the time the company gives him on his various projects. She is also one of the welcome directors of Google’s Latin community today.

Gallardo co-edited one book on programming and wrote another. It was available on Amazon. (Personal profile) Being a technology woman

Rosalva Gallardo states that she has never felt left behind among her colleagues in the profession. But the truth is that his case is unique: women working in the field of technique They are still a minority. “I went to a women’s college, but they were all women, and suddenly when I entered college, most of them were men,” says the engineer.

In the United States, where diversity and numbers are now very important, she recognizes the important role they play. She is one of the women who represents Google as “Technochica”. Through workshops, we motivate girls to become interested in technology issues.

“It’s important to start sharing that knowledge with the girl, as there may be stereotypes. For example, a girl may want to repair a radio and her parents may recommend repair to her brother. Why not? If a girl can do that too, “he thinks. Undoubtedly, this is one of the topics that must continue to be promoted.

PeruSV and Techsuyo: Efforts to Bring together the Latino Community in the United States

Peru This is a community created in 2015 with the purpose of bringing together all the Peruvians who have been involved in technology in the United States. “There are few Latin Americans working in technology and innovation. Looking for a community, I went to the Peruvian Consulate in San Francisco and asked to find out where the Peruvians working in technology were. “The other two asked me exactly the same, why don’t they meet and talk?” Later, they met and were the founders of PeruSV.

“Our main goal is to create a knowledge bridge between Peru and Silicon Valley and narrow the knowledge gap that exists in Peruvian and Latin American societies.” So the community meets every four months. Decided, and it grew little by little. “We’re starting to meet people with their own startups who have worked for Intel, Facebook, LinkedIn, and AirBNB. It was unbelievable to feel the energy of all Peruvians gathering. , It just can’t be expressed in words. “

The Peruvian community in the United States meets annually at Techsuyo. In 2019, the version was held in Lima. (Photo: Broadcast)

It looked like Techsuyo when the community decided to hold an annual meeting to bring Latin Americans together in the United States in 2017. “At first I thought it would be about 200 people, and they said to us,” But who organized such a thing? “They wouldn’t have staged it, We wouldn’t know if we didn’t try. So I decided to give it a try.

In 2017, Techsuyo was held at Stanford University. The venue for 2018 was the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The experience was great, and the community found that 50% of the 300 people who attended the conference were Peruvians. “The conference is free, but people have invested in the future, so we decided to do it in Lima and so in 2019 Techsuyo had a version in the Lyseo Navy 2020 Because of the pandemic, the version was virtual.

What’s coming for Techsuyo 2021? “We’ll do that this year in a hybrid way. It will air directly on October 15-16 in San Mateo, CA, and live on YouTube and Facebook channels.”

Before she says goodbye, Rosalva leaves some thoughts for those who want to follow the long way to Silicon Valley: I recommend overcoming your fears. At all these stages, there is always internal and external sound. So jump in and give it a try. Many people will say that there is no choice but to try it. Is the truth so when you try to be magical? So many amazing things happen. “

Grant: Techsuyo This year will be face-to-face and virtual. Introducing various topics such as artificial intelligence, data analysis, start-ups, topics for high-tech companies, how to raise funds for entrepreneurs, how to obtain a graduate degree abroad, how to conduct various types of research, women in academia, etc. To do. You can enter the location of the event to attend.

Recommended Video A series of robots and gadgets came to light after being shocked by the speed of hospital construction in China by the coronavirus. You may be interested.

