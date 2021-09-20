See 2022 Toyota Tundra Trims and Options





The 2022 Toyota Tundra is a new 3rd generation car that will be available in SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 and TRD Pro trim levels by the end of the year. Crew and extended cab configurations are available in three different bed length choices, and a new twin-turbocharged V-6 hybrid called iForce Max is available on all but the SR and SR5 models. Toyota shares some tundra images in different optional packages — certainly more configurations will be available — but these are just some of the versions we’ve seen so far.

All the details of the tundra

Tundra SR5 with TRD Sport Package

Toyota doesn’t share an image of the base SR model, but imagine some nice work trucks. The next step is SR5 (pictured here). It is only available on a 389 hp twin turbocharged 3.4 liter V6 engine. This example is finished with moon rock, a color previously only available on the TRD Pro, and adds a 20-inch black TRD wheel, TRD grille, lowered suspension, and a TRD Sport package (SR5). Dedicated) is equipped. TRD shifter.

Tundra Limited with TRD off-road package

This limited edition model is finished in Super Sonic Red and is equipped with an optional TRD off-road package. This package includes 20 “wheels (18” for SR5), TRD grille, Bilstein dampers, skid plates, mudguards and TRD leather shifters.

Tundra Platinum

The Platinum model is more luxurious, this example is equipped with optional rear air springs (available on SR5, Limited, Platinum, and 1794 models) to raise and lower the truck for low speed off-road driving. I can. It’s easier to load in bed or connect a trailer. Platinum has a gray 20-inch wheel, which color is called a blueprint. It also features a unique 4-bar grill and indoor ambient lighting exclusively for the Limited and 1794 models.

Tundra 1794 with TRD off-road package

A special edition of 1794 was offered on the old Tundra, which is a reference to the factory in San Antonio, Texas, where the trucks are built. Before the factory existed, the site was the first ranch to open in 1794. This 1794 edition is mesquite-finished and also equipped with a TRD off-road package. The 1794 model without this package has more chrome trim. There is also a 1794 badge on the front door. Examples of this are the cream interior (also brown) and the 1794-only wood trim.

Tundra TRD Pro

The TRD Pro is the finest Tundra and competes with other off-road-focused halftons such as the F-150 Tremor and Chevy Silverado Trail Boss. At the top is a TRD Pro-specific grill with a “Toyota” script, and below that is an integrated LED light bar. Equipped with a Fox damper with an internal bypass chamber and remote reservoir, it is mounted on a set of TRD Pro wheels wrapped in 33-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires. Toyota’s multi-terrain select drive mode and crawl control that functions like low-speed off-road cruise control are standard equipment.

14.0 inch touch screen

The SR and SR5 models come standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, but Toyota does not share small screen images. This 14.0-inch unit is optional on the SR5 and standard on higher trims, debuting Toyota’s new audio multimedia system. Voice launch commands have been added, and Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have become standard.

4.1 inch analog gauge with digital screen

This instrument panel comes standard with the bottom trim and features a 4.1-inch screen between gauges for navigation, safety features, audio and more.

12.3-inch digital gauge cluster

This 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is standard on Platinum, 1794, and TRD Pro models and will be on Limited if the truck is equipped with an iForce Max hybrid powertrain. At startup, you will see one of five different national parks, where you can view towing information, pitch and roll, engine performance and more.

This content is created and maintained by third parties and imported into this page so that users can provide their email address.You may be able to find more information about content similar to this on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caranddriver.com/news/g37634082/2022-toyota-tundra-trims-options/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos