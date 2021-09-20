How Google-backed edtech startups aim to achieve $ 100 million in revenue and a billion math brains in 50 countries





A lot has happened in Cuemath these days.

In addition to doubling last year’s growth rate and raising multiple rounds, after-school math learning startups have streamlined operations in India, set up offices in Abu Dhabi, and in the United States, United Kingdom and other international regions. We are building a cross-country team. Promote global expansion.

Cuemath, a current Series C startup, plans to expand to more than 50 markets (up from the current 20) by the end of 2010. In early September, a Bangalore-based start-up appointed former Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder as CEO to drive a global growth strategy.

Technology veteran Thunder is known for expanding the geographic reach of Swiggys to 500 cities. So he knows one or two things about the size of the building.

With his appointment, Cuemath founder (and former CEO) Manan Khurma has taken on the role of founder chairman focusing on aspects of business pedagogy and curriculum, and Sunder is an eight-year-old company that will become global. Promote our vision. A math brand and market leader in vertical learning.

Cuemath’s newly appointed CEO Vivek Sunder

I’m his [Viveks] A solid track record and extensive experience in building consumer brands, combined with Laser’s focus on industry-leading operational practices, will drive and expand Cuemath’s ascending trajectory and become a leader in global math education. ” Manan said of the appointment.

Cuemaths’ main goal is to achieve a rate of return of $ 100 million from the current $ 50 million. We’ll get there in the first half of next year, says the founder.

Pandemic-led growth story

In the last 15 months of the pandemic, Cuemath witnessed a great deal of traction as millions of kindergarten to high school students began learning online, in addition to adding to senior management. There are talks of schools reopening in some parts of India, but the imminent third wave ensures that education is still digital-first.

Cuemath claims to have served more than 200,000 paying subscribers in 20 countries, including India. In 2021 alone, we provided 4 million hours of live math classes. This is 4 million hours out of a total of 10 million hours since Cuemath moved to online learning in 2017 (previously primarily from the offline tutor model).

Manan tells Your Story that between 2014 and 2017, our products were technology-based, but the education offering was offline. Prior to the pandemic, online accounted for less than 10% of revenue. However, we were able to build a stable, high-performance technology platform during the blockade. Trained the entire teacher base (4,000) and moved online. Teachers and students have separate apps, and the business is on track. In the last 18 months, we have also started to expand outside India.

(LR) Anushray Gupta (CTO), Nikhil Pawar (Curriculum Director), Manan Khurma (Founder), Akshay Kumar (COO) of Cuemath

Today, the international market contributes to more than one-third of the Cuemaths business. The goal is to increase its market share as product prices can be higher outside India. This has a direct impact on company revenue and teacher payments.

The founder is

Indian students usually pay Rs 2,000 for eight classes a month. In the US, $ 100 for a monthly subscription. India is our main market, but the United States is the fastest growing market in terms of users.

Interestingly, due to its exposure to markets outside of India, Cuemath has also significantly increased the number of users of Cuemath Leap, a web-only learning platform. Overall, platform user retention is 8 out of 10 students today (80%). According to Manan, half of all new enrollments were made through referrals, which is a strong indicator for us.

When it comes to paying teachers, Cuemath claims that some of its top tutors earn more than 1.5 rupees a month in full salary and are committed to their work.

Manan elaborated, it wasn’t a business looking for star teachers like Unacademy. Therefore, the compensation system and incentives are different. We are aimed at people with a high background in mathematics and empathy. Our teachers have a 3% selection rate and they do this job full time.

Cuemath has provided 10 million hours of live classes through its math learning platform.

Solving learning losses with technology

Cuemath recently conducted a collaborative study with Nielsen to see the impact of pandemics on learning math from kindergarten to high school.

The findings reveal that one in four students up to grade V has faced a serious math learning loss (coaching gap) in the last 18 months. Also, 50% of parents believe that loss of learning forgets the basic concept and makes it impossible to understand the basics between Grade I and Grade V.

In addition, 25% of parents of older students found geometry and measurements difficult to understand. This shows that the basic understanding of mathematics is weak. The study also emphasized that 44 percent of parents reported fear of mathematics as a significant factor in learning loss.

The survey was limited to the top six metropolitan areas, but Cuemath believes this trend is likely to be reflected throughout India. This is also seen as an important growth opportunity in post-pandemic scenarios after school reopens and physical classrooms return.

Manan says that mathematics has been taught primarily, not self-taught. Student progress slowed sharply as the school was closed by COVID-19. This cumulative loss of learning in children has always had a significant impact on their future. From now on, the school syllabus will need to be complemented by the smart teaching methods provided by the edtech platform.

Cuemath wants to hire 11,000 math teachers by 2010.

To reduce learning losses, Cuemath launched a one-year free access program earlier this month. We are also keeping an eye on government partnerships that extend the program to underprivileged children to address learning inequality.

The basic curriculum is provided free of charge to students around the world, but you will have to pay $ 16 per class to use a one-on-one live tutor. Cuemath wants to create a billion math minds through the program.

Founder once [pandemic-led] Once the hype and fever subside, it allows players to produce the best learning outcomes. Reviews only spread through the results. Many educational technology players spend marketing costs to acquire large users. However, we need to create a system to personalize each learning experience for millions of learners. That deep problem to be solved.

The Cuemaths strategy for winning the market is much more technology-driven play.

We want to evolve into an intelligent system that allows each student to learn at a different pace and style. Manan added that he was also actively considering acquiring a company that had already solved the AI ​​and ML issues.

Flash with venture capital

Like most established edtechs, the Cuemaths cap table has many marquee investors.

In 2014, we raised the first round (Rs 1 Chlore) from the Unitus Seed Fund. Two years later, Sequoia India led a $ 4 million Series A round at startup.

Capital G, owned by Sequoia and Alphabet, led the Series B round of $ 15 million in 2017, just before Cuemath moved to an online coaching model. In 2019, it raised $ 5.5 million in an extension of the Series B round led by Manta Ray Ventures.

Abheek Anand, MD of Sequoia Capital India, said at the time of funding:

The most exciting aspect of the Cuemath program is how unique technology and learning systems stimulate children’s love of math from an early age. Manan and his team have spent years perfecting new ways to teach math to young children and delivering it through their own partner model.

In 2020, with edtech booming around the world, Cuemath funded three rounds of private venture capital from Trifecta Capital and invested $ 2.9 million in subsequent Series B rounds. $ 40 million in a Series C round led by LGT Lightstone Aspada and Alpha Wave Incubation in December. The Series C round (the largest ever) ended in February 2021 as edtech continued to raise large sums of money.

According to Manance, India’s educational technology is the fastest growing in the world in terms of capital development. We plan to raise more than $ 100 million in rounds in six months to fund expansion into new markets and consider potential acquisitions.

Future roadmap and competitive environment

In the next three to six months, Cuemath plans to double its strong team of 1,100 people as it enters the international market. Partnerships are one of the reasons we are building teams in other countries, Manan reveals.

But we don’t want to create a large sales force. It’s difficult to sell push-based products outside India, so we want to be conservative. Parents are much more motivated to try the service themselves. He explains that as the industry matures, there will be a shift from push-based sales to pull-based strategies.

Cuemath wants to become a global brand in the $ 20 billion math learning market

Will contextualization in the global market be a challenge? Manan doesn’t think so.

He says mathematics is universal all over the world. There is considerable overlap in the curriculum. However, you can always create a custom curriculum on the fly.

The company believes that India has no direct competitors as it builds vertical play in markets dominated by horizontal players such as BYJUS, Vedantu and Toppr.

However, new era vertical platforms such as Countingwell, SchoolYourself, beGalileo, Microsoft Math Solver, Kumon, MalMath, and Brainly are currently enthusiastic about the $ 20 billion global math learning market.

Investors believe that vertical learning will drive the next wave of educational technology. BYJUS is doing what Flipkart did in e-commerce at the time to edtech. But Nykaas [vertical plays] A major VC told Your Story earlier.

Manan believes Indian start-ups have an edge over other start-ups when it comes to building a global math brand. Indians have a general feeling that they are good at math. It also has a well-understood neutral English accent everywhere. Therefore, even a tutor in India alone can build a curriculum for the world. Some of the best math people in the country work for us, he says.

Cuemath isn’t looking for an international tutor in the medium to short term, but if that’s what it takes to win the global math market, it’s … in the future.

