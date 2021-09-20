The iPhone 13 further proves that the phone is quietly turning into an AR machine





Apple has great ambitions in augmented reality, and the iPhone 13 (not shown in the photo) could be part of that plan.

James Martin / CNET This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple.

If Apple revealed one thing at the iPhone 13 launch event on Tuesday, the cameras and processors of these new phones would be a big deal. Apple’s keynote also included a short film by Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow and cinematographer Greig Fraser shot on the iPhone 13 Pro to showcase new camera tricks.

It’s clear that Apple sells the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro to photographers and videographers. But with the advancement of the iPhone 13, it’s time to think about how Apple can set the stage for something bigger. It may be laying the foundation for what is expected to be Apple’s next big thing: an extended or virtual reality headset.

Get the CNET Now Newsletter

Liven up your little story with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Weekday delivery.

Upgrades such as better cameras, more powerful processors, and additional storage options are common on new phones. However, the way these additions combine with other iPhone updates over the last two years suggests that Apple is setting up the iPhone as a powerhouse of augmented reality.

iPhone may one day become the brain of Apple’s rumored AR, VR headset

Rumors have spread over the years that Apple may be working on smart glasses that provide augmented reality and virtual reality experiences. But unlike most Apple products, which often leak in detail long before their release, reports have provided different perspectives so far.

Bloomberg reported last January that Apple is developing an all-in-one AR and VR headset for developers that runs on the most powerful chips. The headset will be the predecessor of more mainstream and sophisticated AR glasses, the report said.

But a recent article in The Information, published a few days before the iPhone event, explains something completely different. This suggests that Apple headsets run on less powerful chips and need to be connected to a host device such as the iPhone.

If the information report turns out to be correct, the iPhone 13 lineup certainly looks like a competent host for that kind of wearable device. Apple is calling the version of the A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 Pro. It has five graphics processing cores instead of the usual four on the iPhone 13, making it the fastest chip ever on a smartphone. Apple is pitching the phone to photo and video editors, but good graphics can also improve the performance of AR and VR apps.

Aside from processing power, all Apple iPhones have improved battery life and more storage space, making Pro the first iPhone to have a 1TB storage option. Again, these are updates that are likely to be needed as AR apps become more popular, and Apple seems confident that they will. So Apple believes that we can guarantee the future of these iPhones in scenarios where we all use AR or VR apps on the phone almost every day. Or if you have a headset that has been rumored for a long time by Apple.

iPhone is gradually becoming compatible with AR

These upgrades alone do not suggest anything meaningful about Apple’s ambitions for future products. But Apple has clearly made the iPhone much better in enhancing the AR experience for life on the iPhone, as we’ve seen in recent years.

Apple has a camera update on the iPhone 13. It includes a new cinematic mode that automatically shifts focus between subjects, making it ideal for media professionals. And Apple is probably right to assume that it’s the most meaningful way to see these gorgeous cameras used in the short term. But even if Apple wasn’t focusing on AR during the event, having a camera that could lock the subject faster and more accurately can be imagined to be very useful for AR apps as well.

In addition to upgrading the iPhone’s camera, Apple is equipping its gadgets with sensors to give them a better idea of ​​what’s going on around them. This is the key to AR-like technology that requires accurate detection of real-world objects in order to function.

A better camera in combination with the A15 Bionic chip could make the iPhone 13 powerful enough to host a headset.

Screenshots by Apple / Stephen Shankland / CNET

The biggest clue was last year when Apple added a lidar scanner to the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. This is a sensor that detects depth by measuring the time it takes for light to reflect off an object and return. Apple wasn’t subtle about how lidar could improve the augmented reality of the iPhone. In the first place, AR was emphasized as the main reason for installing LIDAR on the iPhone. You can imagine combining the upgraded camera of the iPhone 13 Pro with lidar to run some powerful AR apps.

A year ago, Apple was the first iPhone to have an ultra-wideband chip. The iPhone 11 introduced Apple’s U1 chip. This allows for much more accurate position tracking when used indoors compared to GPS. Today, iPhone’s ultra-wideband technology is primarily used to improve AirDrop and find lost items via Apple’s AirTag tracker.

Currently playing: Watch this: iPhone 13 Pro Camera: Editor (and professional photographer) …

4:38

Still, this is another example of how the iPhone is becoming more spatially perceived and may have a lot of potential for future AR applications. AirTags is an early show of how this technology can be used in AR apps.

For example, a feature called Precision Finding displays a prompt on the iPhone screen, leading to lost AirTags. It’s easy to imagine how it will be transformed into a future AR app that overlays directions over the real world instead of the iPhone screen.

And if that’s not enough, as my colleague Scott Stein points out, Apple’s next iOS 15 will also have features that look like it’s in the future of AR glasses.

Did Apple bring the iPhone 13 a better camera, more processing power, and longer battery life just for augmented reality and virtual reality apps? No. These upgrades are useful for all smartphone users, including those who aren’t shooting movies on their iPhones and are primarily using their devices to take pictures of their pets and read the news. But when you consider these updates in the context of how the iPhone has evolved over the years, there certainly seem to be more possibilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/iphone-13-is-further-proof-that-the-phone-is-quietly-turning-into-an-ar-machine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos