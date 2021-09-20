Political gameplay with innovation opportunism





Opinion: AUKUS is considered by many talented brains, historical experts, and the complexity of various aspects of the geopolitical landscape. AUKUS is globally important and sets Australia for the rest of the century.

My research on AUKUS’s announcement is done through the lens of geotechnology and innovation.

Most of my career was in the fields of technology and digital, but this isn’t where I started. My undergraduate degree is Strategic Research and I received the Vice President’s Award for my research treatise Trade in Resources (Nuclear). Then, as a civilian at the Air Force Research Center, I wrote the first edition of RAAF’s Condensed Air Force Manual and wrote a treatise on the structure determinants of force at the Ministry of Defense.

The determinants of strategic strengths and weaknesses are, in fact, the same common patterns that cause digital turmoil. Strength becomes weakness and vice versa. The rules change. The player changes. The game will change. Often unexpected.

Strategic and policy-making innovations are just as important as technological innovations. In fact, innovation can often respond to strategic innovation.

Let’s take a look at AUKUS through several different lenses.

On the surface, it is a pivot to nuclear power based on a changing geopolitical environment, as supported by our government. Of course, there is the added benefit of removing tens of billions of dollars from future estimates when COVID disrupts our economic outlook. And just in time for the next federal election.

Rushing into the bosom of our Anglo family is afraid of their future when citizens read the invasion of China amid the devastating fire and the heightened stress of living for nearly two years with COVID. Sometimes it works.

Marie Johnson says AUKUS has the potential to be a game changer for the Australian industry.

It also triggered a sense of our fair play. The preemptive media from our government, which is weirdly talking about the failure of promises from the French side and the excess of costs, has laid the foundation for us, let us go.

Probably a game played politically well by our government, but what about our defense?

The French submarine contract was based on decades of extensive strategic research and reviews that identified a clear threat, and submarines were an important part of responding to that threat. Did the threat and urgency disappear? It’s far from that.

We are now in a process that appears to be a long research and consultation process that will result in the procurement of US and UK nuclear submarine technology. But will that happen?

Absolutely essential to the AUKUS contract is the inclusion of technologies such as cyber, quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

And this is where strategic and policy innovation works.

In 2017, China announced its next-generation artificial intelligence development plan. This demonstrates our ambition to become a world leader in artificial intelligence. The first step in that plan was to catch up with the United States on AI technology and applications by 2020. The current phase focuses on AI applied to health and medical care until 2025. By 2030, China’s ambition is to become a global leader in AI with a focus on social governance and national defense.

Then, in February 2019, the United States responded with an Executive Order (13859) on maintaining US leadership in artificial intelligence. The Executive Order also prioritized accelerating the application of AI to defense and health.

The front of the AI ​​superpower was officially declared.

Meanwhile, Australia has hollowed out the capabilities of the public sector. Underestimated and underinvested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Out-of-funding research; there are serious system flaws in cyber and digital.

Our geoposition, land, and everything it represents, is seen as a weakness through one lens and is readjusted as a strength we negotiated. However, decades of funding for science and technology research and education have created strategic weaknesses in human capital. The question is, in this New Deal, are we people just the recipients of technology transfer, as supported by the Prime Minister’s recruitment strategy?

Are we always technology adopters, technology adopters? In exchange for the treasure and convenience of our land?

Or will this restructuring be used as a major impact on the sovereign capacity of human capital in science and technology?

Australian voters’ disappointment (if any) of submarine manufacturing interests and moving away from industry spillover will be offset by technology and other transfers from a broader agreement to generate new industries and economic benefits. You can insist.

But is this a product of innovation or political gameplay? I think Australians can turn what is created through political gameplay into an opportunity for innovation.

The Morrison government’s AUKUS announcement provides some distraction from their failed vaccine deployment, hoping that the distraction will continue for weeks before the state reaches its vaccine goals and begins to open its economy and borders. Did.

They also kicked the issue of the current submarine project past this election, and perhaps the next.

However, design and chance gave us the flexibility to consider a variety of strategic and tactical technical options, not just submarines.

All submarines have unique problems that can be exploited by knowledgeable adversaries. With the wide range of AUKUS contracts, no matter which option you choose, you can develop technical support to offset these issues. We can (theoretically) significantly boost technology transfer. Sharing secrets is much easier than a French contract that has just been canceled, as we are all part of the Five Eyes agreement.

Nuclear submarines require a supporting nuclear industry and highly trained and skilled nuclear engineers. I don’t think I can even design one at this point, let alone build, crew, run. Look at the issues when performing these tasks on a traditional submarine.

But innovation opportunities may look like this.

The 18-month consultation period may still reveal strategic innovation options that may help bridge the large and widening time gap between recognized threats and solutions. This growing gap between strategic threats and solutions cannot be exacerbated.

As an option, the capabilities of Australian nuclear submarines could be redefined as a permanent hosting contract or the purchase / lease of existing US / UK assets. That is, the United States and perhaps the United Kingdom operate a fleet of nuclear submarines from Australia. It makes geopolitical sense to the United States and avoids the political instability and infrastructure issues inherent in some other regional options.

For Britain, Boris Johnson faces a dilemma if Scotland leaves Scotland under Nicola Sturgeon, and he must transfer their nuclear deterrence from Scotland. These will not be moved to Australia. It doesn’t make sense in terms of deterrence in their own region, but the British Prime Minister’s expansion of Britain’s influence into the Pacific is especially what we are now Brexit.

Even if AUKUS decides to host a permanent presence of US / UK submarines rather than building, buying or leasing its fleet, it could revolutionize the Australian industry.

Even this option requires a large infrastructure investment to accommodate and operate any fleet. This is within our current capabilities and there are still many industrial and economic spin-offs.

Through strategic fleet hosting options, Australia will play a role in gradually expanding its nuclear capabilities in operations, maintenance and logistics, providing more options when the next strategic shift exceeds the middle of the century. I can.

Finally, AUKUS provides the terribly needed capabilities and growth paths in asynchronous warfare by terrorist groups around the world. No matter how sophisticated the combat system is, it is this primarily digital domain that yields far greater results and potential benefits than the focus of submarine steel plates.

Whatever the outcome of the 18-month consultation period, the mid-century is coming very quickly. But what COVID shows is that our education system, built in the 1950s, is collapsing in front of us. You can see what’s happening in our home and on the screens of children and grandchildren learning online.

In the 2050s, the determinants of the structure of power, whatever the options, will require a significant acceleration of human capital in science and technology education and the study of nation-building ratios. The pipeline starts now.

Marie Johnson was Chief Technology Officer of the Health and Welfare Services Access Card Program. Formerly Microsoft Worldwide Executive Director Public Services and E-Government. Former Head of NDIS Technology Authority. Marie is the first member of the ANU Cyber ​​Institute Advisory Board.

