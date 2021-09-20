Google Store Birthday Sale Makes Pixel 6 “Offer” Teasing Buyers





Google has long marked the company’s birthday on September 27, despite the incorporation taking place early on the 4th. In recent years, international Google stores in Europe and Asia Pacific have been trading to create this opportunity. Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday and plans to offer store buyers an unspecified “offer” for Pixel 6 this weekend.

Google Store Australia first announced “I have a surprise”. Home page message. The company is telling its customers, “Please join us to celebrate Google’s birthday on September 25th,” but the blue banner across store.google.com says, “There is a 24-hour sale on 27th, 2009. There can be multiple layers of celebration. .. “

The discounts on the courses on sale are comparable, but the new message is that you can “buy and subscribe to get the next Pixel 6 offer”. The Terms of Service at the bottom of the page states that “This offer is only available to those who purchased from Google Store Australia between September 25, 2021 and September 27, 2021.”

Of course, the exact nature of this offer is not detailed, but Logistics will receive a “promotion code via the email address used to place an order from the Google Store in Australia by November 30, 2021”. It is included. Available by December 31, 2021.

Google store australia

This could be a Pixel 6 discount, but it’s more likely to be a free accessory when ordering. TOS means it’s the latter, and Google is working on a new Pixel Stand.

To redeem your promo code, go to store.google.com, add your item to your cart, apply the promo code at checkout and get a discount. It will end as soon as the stock runs out.

Google Store UK also mentions the upcoming birthday sale, but Australia is currently the only regional site that mentions how buying something this weekend will get Pixel 6 related deals.

It is not clear which countries this offer is available to. The United States and Canada have been excluded for the past few years. Offers are typically available in the following European countries:

United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, Belgium, Austria

The Asia Pacific region typically includes:

Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan

Pixel 6 details:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/09/19/google-store-birthday-pixel-6/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos