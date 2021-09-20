Plug and Play launches second run of Global Innovation Alliance Acceleration Program in the Philippines with a strong desire to innovate





Singapore, September 20, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Plug and Play, the largest global innovation platform for industry accelerators, is the Singapore government agency that drives enterprise development in the operation of the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) program. Partnered with Enterprise Singapore. GIA is a joint initiative of Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Economic Development Board, which aims to connect Singapore companies with overseas business, technology communities and potential opportunities. The partnership leverages the international impetus for Plug and Play technology and innovation to support Singapore companies in soft landing into key demand markets such as the Philippines.

The urgency of the industry and the economy as a whole to seek innovation is more plugged in to meet the needs of rapidly changing markets, adapt to pandemics, or meet the needs of global markets. It extends to the need. Whatever it is, we are all on the path to a future that is inevitably driven by technology and innovation. What the road looks like to an emerging country like the Philippines is a thriving and vibrant innovation ecosystem.

As an early ecosystem, technology trends under development revolve around adaptive or localized interpretations of success stories from neighboring countries, such as Go-Jek, the answer to Indonesia’s Uber and Grab. So the expectation that the Philippines will eventually be on the world map of innovation and technology is very exciting. As a catalyst for change, Philippine-based start-ups have played a key role in developing this story, and initiatives such as the Global Innovation Alliance are now in the entry of global start-ups into the Philippines in growth and transformation. It paves the way for partners in industries and companies.

Where to look

As Filipino companies embark on an innovation journey, turning to emerging technologies to solve old challenges and meet new needs, emerging companies are: agriculture, construction, business process outsourcing, overseas workers, You can find growing demand and potential opportunities in areas such as meteorology and sustainability.

The story continues

Agriculture is one of the largest contributors to the Philippine economy. Despite COVID-19, there are 10 million farmers in the country, so the value of agricultural production in the first quarter of 2021 was estimated at US $ 9.5 billion. This represents a large untapped opportunity for agricultural technology, food technology, and even e-commerce start-ups. Simply agritech, Philippine agriculture still relies on traditional methods, future food production raises concerns as farmers grow older, from big data analytics to crowdfunding and direct consumer platforms. We are seeing the industry grow rapidly with our solutions. I want to tackle the challenge.

Similarly, other opportunities are in areas where innovation is imminent. For example, one of the country’s largest initiatives is building infrastructure for the future. The national budget of US $ 160 billion is allocated to improve national connectivity, transportation, international affairs, and overall quality of life. This opens the door to labor management, field monitoring, risk management, production tools, and even technical tools related to robotics technology.

Business process outsourcing (BPO) is one of the most prominent sectors in the Philippine economy, with the Philippines accounting for 10-15% of the global BPO market. With an army of staff constantly tackling boring tasks, this huge pool of service providers offers an important opportunity to deploy technology and streamline processes as well. These solutions vary widely in areas such as large-scale recruitment, artificial intelligence, data and analytics, HR management, as well as technical skills development, marketing and ad tech.

The Philippines, apart from the sector, which has great potential due to its size, faces the pressing problem of finding a solution in the introduction of technology. One of these problems is exposure to natural disasters such as earthquakes, typhoons and volcanic eruptions. There is great capacity for new technology solutions in the areas of disaster management, forecasting, meteorology and IoT to mitigate the harm caused to the community through early preparation and quick response.

Another major challenge facing the country is the generation of plastic waste. In 2020, the Philippines was the world’s third largest contributor to plastics, creating pollution and other downstream waste and environmental management challenges. Therefore, increasing attention to sustainability offers opportunities for improvement by adopting solutions such as circular economy, smart recycling and sustainability.

take off

The state of startups in the country is that potential unicorns coming out of the Philippines, coupled with a consumer-led economy, may have a large population without banks and a small population with few banks, and the consumer fintech or e-commerce sector. It suggests that it arises from. An obvious problem in this area is not only helping startups like FirstCircle and GrowSari raise $ 26 to $ 30 million rounds, but also companies like GCash worth nearly $ 1 billion. Not only are there, but things like PayMongo, Tonik, and Xendit also fly locally as a solution to old problems.

It is no exaggeration to say that the Philippine market has room for market share as a wide range of industries are undergoing transformation. Plug and Play has partnered with Enterprise Singapore to run a GIA acceleration program in Manila with the participation of Singapore-based start-ups. GIA is a network of Singapore and international partners in key innovation hubs and key demand markets with a focus on technology and innovation. .. Through carefully selected programs with overseas partners, we help start-ups and entrepreneurs open new doors and access global opportunities.

The GIA program began at the Fintech Tech Showcase in March of this year, with 12 Fintech startups marketing their solutions to more than 100 financial institutions in the Philippines. Since then, more than 60 referrals have been made to help participants enter the market and embark on partnerships. If you’re interested in Tech Showcase, you can join the next edition, which focuses on the Smart Cities domain. Here, Singapore’s 12 innovative smart city tech startups market their solutions to potential Filipino business partners. This event will take place on September 21st.Click here for more information: Link

Technology-driven road to the Philippines

Through this partnership between Plug and Play and Enterprise Singapore, startups are now entering and expanding into previously unknown shores such as the Philippines through the GIA Acceleration Program.

The first run was completed in June. Leveraging its extensive plug-and-play network, corporate innovation and program expertise, the first GIA Manila Acceleration Program saw 11 participating startups gain a deeper understanding of the market and plug into useful networks. We were able to execute the program in the market almost immediately. Cumulatively, Plug and Play has encouraged program participants to refer more than 300, some of which have evolved into concrete leads and partnerships. For example, one of the participants was able to proof-of-concept with one of Plug and Play’s corporate partners, test the technology solution for two months, and integrate it into the enterprise’s business unit.

These successful results are made possible by the sharp curation and matching designed by Plug and Play. Understanding that the driving force of meaningful conversation and partnership is preparation and relevance, Plug and Play ensured that the match met these factors. In this way, startups were matched with mentors who shared a similar background and were introduced to companies ready to explore innovation partnerships and solutions within their domain. With this approach, the Acceleration Program confirmed that a successful partnership was rapidly established. For example, EMS Group Chairman Perry Ferrer personally coached Groundup.ai and then continued the partnership between the two companies. Another participant in the Acceleration Program, Edufied, is currently discussing investment and proof-of-concept opportunities with a major Filipino real estate developer.

The Philippines has the potential to be enriched in changing SEA and global affairs in an early ecosystem, a strong desire to innovate, and a market now demanding uplifting change between both consumers and businesses. is showing. Enterprise Singapore, along with Plug and Play, will launch its second GIA Manila Acceleration Program in October as Singapore companies continue to show interest in the Philippines, creating opportunities in multiple undeveloped sectors of the market. .. The Acceleration Program provides Singapore-based start-ups with the opportunity to gain insights, network and form softlands in the Philippines with the aim of recreating successful partnerships designed in the first run. increase. If you are a Singapore-based start-up and are interested in participating in future programs, please submit your application here.

About plug and play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we are building accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and in-house VCs to drive technological advances faster than ever before. Since its inception in 2006, our program has expanded worldwide, with offices in more than 35 locations around the world, providing startups with the resources they need to succeed beyond Silicon Valley. With over 30,000 startups and 500 official corporate partners, we have built the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We actively invest in 200 major Silicon Valley VCs and host over 700 networking events annually. Companies in our community have raised over $ 9 billion and have successfully withdrawn portfolios such as Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal.

Our Asia Pacific headquarters was opened in Singapore in 2010 and has since expanded to Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. Since then, it has invested in more than 50 start-ups and has worked with various governments, multinationals and regional companies to expand its innovation efforts through initiatives such as industry-specific accelerator programs.

For more information, please visit www.plugandplayapac.com.

Source Plug and Play APAC

