Toyota will overhaul full-size pickups in 2022





Featured in iconic songs, it may not be in American glossaries like the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet pickups, two of the country’s best-selling cars.

However, since its debut in 1999, the Toyota Tundra has become one of the most reliable vehicles in the business and was recently positioned as the highest quality new full size pickup in the 2021 JD Power Initial Quality Survey.

Toyota unveiled an overhauled version of the tundra ready to hit dealers later this year as a 2022 model on Sunday night.

The 2022 Tundra is powered by a standard 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged 6-cylinder engine that produces up to 389 horsepower. The upgraded powertrain produces up to 437 horsepower. Each is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

JD Power: These are the 23 top quality new cars, trucks and SUVs of 2021.

Consumer Report: These are the 10 most reliable and least reliable 2021 cars, trucks and SUVs.

The 8-cylinder engine available in the 2021 model will no longer be available. As smaller engines become more efficient, automakers are increasingly reducing the cylinders in their engine configurations.

The company said it would announce price details at a later date. The 2021 Tundra starts at $ 38,420.

The maximum traction capacity of the Tundra in 2022 is £ 12,000, an increase of 18 percent over its predecessor. The highest payload capacity is £ 1,940, up 11%.

Vehicles come in several different bed lengths, including 5.5 feet, 6.5 and 8.1.

14-inch touch screens are available as upgrades, and automakers continue to place increasingly large screens in their vehicles. The automaker also said it has developed a new audio system to make its debut in the tundra.

Safety features include a “multi-terrain monitor that allows the driver to see the surroundings for potential obstacles at the push of a button in the front, rear, or side camera view of the display.” ..

The “Panorama View Monitor” uses the camera to “display a top-down view of the truck on an available 14-inch monitor for better visibility.”

The vehicle will be assembled at Toyota’s plant in San Antonio, Texas. Designed jointly by engineers and designers from California and Michigan.

Sales of the Tundra in 2020 decreased by 2.2% to 109,203 units. Compared to 787,422 units of the Ford F series including the F-150 and 594,094 units of the Chevrolet Silverado.

