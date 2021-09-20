Celebrate a year of habitual horror with Phasmophobia’s anniversary update • Eurogamer.net





“Phasmophobia is one of Steam’s most acclaimed games, it’s incredibly amazing, and it happens that I never imagined.”

Kinetic Games, the developer of Phasmophobia, has pushed a new update to celebrate the first anniversary of the ghost hunting game.

Anniversary updates (you can see what you did with the name there) have been released, with some tweaks and improvements, such as erasing evidence, changing settings, and generally “easy” journal “overhaul”. Has been introduced. Use to navigate. ”

You can also play offline single player without forcing a connection to the server and you will no longer receive a $ 10 sympathy payment if your contract fails. You can now “insure according to the difficulty you choose”. My favorite change may also reveal the type of ghost that is now terrorizing you if it fails.

1st Anniversary Update is out!

Thank you for your great support over the past year. It was a great time!

You can read the full patch notes here: https: //t.co/CFpUQyo1rK#Phasmophobia

— Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) September 18, 2021

On top of that, some fixes have been released. This is mainly related to bugs and missing fonts and characters. With some changes to VR as well, solo VR players are now receiving photo rewards and the VR mute button has been changed to a pause button on all controllers.

“It was a great year for Kinetic Games and Fasmophobia. I would like to thank everyone for their great support,” said a brief statement on the website. “Today, Phasmophobia is one of Steam’s most acclaimed games, and incredible things happen that you never imagined. Not only that. Many for the future, including this Halloween. Great updates are planned! “

To celebrate the anniversary, we’ve put together an anniversary update where you can party in the main menu area and other additions and changes you can read below.

The co-op ghost hunting game was created by the 25-year-old British indie developer “Dknighter”. He recently visited Phasmophobia’s Steam page to announce plans to expand Studio Kinetic Games.

Its latest update, Exposition, released a few weeks ago, features “new and improved” equipment, including a DOTS projector, and two additional ghosts, “Newly Discovered Myling and Goryo.” ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2021-09-19-celebrate-one-year-of-being-habitually-terrified-with-phasmophobias-anniversary-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

