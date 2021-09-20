Technical experts report positive perceptions of their role and look forward to the future outlook.





As pandemic-induced changes continue at work and at home, SolarWinds studies show how tech professionals feel about their daily roles and responsibilities, lessons learned over the past year, and key technical skills needed. And trying to understand what you think about non-technical skills. Take advantage of opportunities for their future career growth.

After a year of challenges and changes, the tech experts who responded to this year’s survey said they were positive about their role and look forward to the future. Forty-eight percent of tech professional respondents say they are proud of their work, another 44% like their work, and 41% more than they thought this year. I believe it has proved to be highly capable.

When tech professionals look to the future, 62% of respondents say they are willing to succeed in their role, and 81% of tech professionals say they have the opportunity to develop and strengthen their careers next year. I agree that there are multiple.

SolarWinds head geek Chrystal Taylor said this year’s IT Pro Day findings extend the adaptability of IT professionals and the more important role they have played in the past year to support remote and hybrid work. It shows that you are devoting yourself.

As more tech professionals adopt the Bring IT On mindset, take more responsibility and lead role in the digital transformation of their business, and set goals to reach it, which IT organizations are doing by business? You can certainly expect that what you see is completely different in the future.

Balance between non-technical skills and traditional technical certification

Respondents of technical professionals also agree on a balance between non-technical skills and traditional technical certifications, and past studies have shown that time to acquire these skills is often limited. However, experience plays a major role in enabling career advancement.

According to this year’s survey, life is an IT classroom, and many of the non-technical skills that are key to progress can be acquired at home or in a hobby, giving you a higher level of opportunity for work that requires these skills. For the tech professional who seeks it, the barriers to progress are reduced.

Collaboration (teamwork, listening to others, networking, 66%), innovative or creative problem-solving (48%), communication (public speaking, documented documents, 46%) progress It is the most important non-technical skill required for.

These non-technical skill sets play a major role in enabling technical professionals to achieve advanced responsibilities such as being part of project management and decision-making processes. 34% of tech expert respondents say it’s the biggest opportunity for next year’s work. ..

Meanwhile, technical experts are also paying attention to future challenges such as cybersecurity threats and burnout, but the continuous evolution of IT operations with new standards, such as new tools and processes, is making positive changes. I am confident that it will be produced.

Technicians who feel proud and motivated

A year after an unprecedented challenge, tech professional respondents say they’ll bring IT a year ahead. They are proud of their achievements, are willing to expand their responsibilities and embrace new opportunities for professional growth.

Looking back on the positive lessons we learned about ourselves last year, 41% believe that this year proved to be more capable than we thought they would be.

Twenty-four percent of respondents say they have learned to have leadership skills. This will be useful in the future as we look at higher levels of responsibilities and roles that are more cross-functional. Forty-eight percent of tech professional respondents also say they are proud of their work.

67% of respondents expect the level of responsibility in the workplace to increase over the next year, and 27% of those surveyed say they are looking forward to setting specific goals and achieving them. He states that he is very motivated to succeed in his role.

Eighty-one percent of tech professional respondents agree that there will be multiple opportunities to develop and enhance their careers next year. The largest of these is continuing education (acquisition of new skills and qualifications) selected by 56% of respondents.

Skills that are the key to career advancement

Respondents of technical experts are increasingly aware that the balance between non-technical skills and technical skills / professional qualifications learned in daily life is the key to future career advancement and new opportunities.

Technical expert respondents report security (57%), troubleshooting (51%), and network management (49%) as the best technical skills needed to improve their careers. At the same time, you’ll see collaboration (teamwork, listening to others, 66% networking), innovative or creative problem-solving (48%), and communication (speaking in public, 46% writing, etc.). .. As the most important non-technical skill needed for progress.

Respondents also stated that the following experiences at home or in general daily life were found to be most useful in the workplace.

Time management (eg, prioritization, organization; 69%) Communication skills (linguistic and non-verbal; 67%) Interpersonal skills (eg, adaptability, flexibility, patience; 66%) Problem solving (65%) )

In addition, 70% of those surveyed say they have a hobby to support their day-to-day role as a tech professional.

These non-technical skill sets play a major role in enabling technical professionals to fulfill greater responsibilities, such as being part of project management and decision-making processes. 34% of respondents say it’s the biggest opportunity for work next year.

Monster Future of Work: 2021 According to an Outlook survey, recruiters chose soft skills with credibility, teamwork / collaboration, and problem-solving / critical thinking as the most important skills for new hires. ..

In addition, 56% of tech professional respondents believe they have the opportunity to expand their education to acquire new qualifications and skills and are good at their careers and workplaces.

Evolution of IT operations believed to make a positive difference

Technology experts are wary of future challenges such as cybersecurity threats and burnout, but believe that the evolution of IT operations in an organization will make a positive difference.

Fifty-three percent of tech professional respondents cited cyber threats as the number one challenge organizations are expected to face next year, followed by employee burnout (48%) and ongoing skill gaps / skills deficiencies. Struggling to adopt a specific role by (40%), and increased or unmanageable workload (37%).

SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2021: Building a Secure Future reveals similar statistics on cyber threats. Forty-six percent of survey respondents say that external security threats and breaches (such as cyberattacks) are the largest external factors affecting an organization’s risk exposure.

However, respondents expect an organization’s IT operations to evolve in the next normal phase to raise investment priorities and address these potential challenges.

Implement new tools and processes to better address security, compliance, and risk (68%) Add collaboration technology (44%) Adopt next-generation IT operations solutions (40%)

